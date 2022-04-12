The Global Mosquito Repellents and Care Market is expected to grow by $ 3.55 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mosquito Repellents and Care Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356577/?utm_source=GNW

63% during the forecast period. Our report on the mosquito repellents and care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of awareness campaigns by government organizations and vendors, an increasing number of mosquito-borne diseases, and increasing demand from developing countries.

The mosquito repellents and care market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The mosquito repellents and care market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Self-applicable

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for organic repellents as one of the prime reasons driving the mosquito repellents and cares market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for repellent bands and an increase in the number of advertisements, social media reach, and celebrity endorsements will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mosquito repellents and care market covers the following areas:

• Mosquito repellents and care market sizing

• Mosquito repellents and care market forecast

• Mosquito repellents and care market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mosquito repellents and care market vendors that include 3M Corp., BASF SE, Coghlans Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, Global Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Goodluck Syndicate, Herbal Strategi Homecare Pvt. Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Murphys Naturals Inc., Natura, and Co. Holding S.A., Pact Group Holdings, PIC Corp., Quantum Health, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Vertellus Holdings LLC. Also, the mosquito repellents and care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

