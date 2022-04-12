The Global EV Charger Service Market is expected to grow by $ 5.26 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 12.13% during the forecast period

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EV Charger Service Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356571/?utm_source=GNW

13% during the forecast period. Our report on the EV charger service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by government incentives and subsidies for EV charging infrastructure developments, increasing EV sales through tax incentives pushing demand for well-built EV charger infrastructure, and fuel emission and efficiency regulations driving adoption of EVs and charger.

The EV charger service market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The EV charger service market is segmented as below:

By Type

• AC charging station

• DC charging station

• Wireless charging station



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased installation of DC fast charging station as one of the prime reasons driving the EV charger service market growth during the next few years. Also, powering of EV charging stations through solar energy and powering EV charging stations through renewable energy will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on EV charger service market covers the following areas:

• EV charger service market sizing

• EV charger service market forecast

• EV charger service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading EV charger service market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BP Plc, BYD Co. Ltd., ChargePoint Holdings Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA, ENGIE SA, Enphase Energy Inc., OPCONNECT, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaffner Group, Schneider Electric SE, SemaConnect Inc., Shell plc, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., VOLTA, Webasto SE, and BorgWarner Inc. Also, the EV charger service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

