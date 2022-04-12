Karl Hoenecke Joins GZ6G Technologies as Director of Operations and Sales

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC), an enterprise smart solutions provider for cities, stadiums, universities, and other large venues, today announced their newest member to the executive team, Karl Hoenecke. As the Director of Operations and Sales, he will oversee the Networks division of GZ6G and sales staff. Hoenecke brings his vast knowledge in sales and acquisitions to the team sharing GZ6G’s emerging tech vision of “what’s next, not just what we can do today.”

Hoenecke joins GZ6G from TeamLogic IT, a national franchisor of Managed Service Providers (MSP), where he served as Vice President of Business Development. He previously held various operational and sales positions at New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, Starbucks, Great Clips, Inc. and Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Hoenecke earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA degree from Concordia University, Irvine.

In this newly created position, Hoenecke will oversee the Company’s GZ Smart Networks Division, which provides venues with IT wireless infrastructure management. Hoenecke’s focus also will include identifying strategic acquisition targets as part of the Company’s near and long-term growth initiative.

“What GZ6G is offering fills such a significant need in the marketplace,” says Hoenecke, “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to be a part of the Company’s early growth. GZ6G’s emerging technology and unique vision for the marketplace was a primary factor in my departure from TeamLogic IT, a network of MSPs, comprising over 250 locations. See the GZ6G model as the next evolution in our industry.”

During his time with TeamLogic IT, Hoenecke was placed in charge of vendor relationships, program development and operational improvement. His combined operational and sales background was a main deciding factor for his onboarding with GZ6G. In his role as management of the Networks division, Hoenecke will assume the majority of the day-to-day workload in the Networks division currently undertaken by GZ6G owner and CEO, Coleman Smith.

“When speaking with founders of successful IT service organizations they always share a wish that they had invested more in sales. At GZ6G, I’m positioned with a team of sales veterans who can begin immediately generating revenue for the Company,” added Hoenecke, “so it’s an exciting time to be involved and drive the growth.”

Hoenecke expects to leverage both his sales experience and relationships within the industry to spread the GZ6G story.

In addition, Hoenecke brings his experience in acquisitions, noting, “Because of the MSP revenue model, they are more common now, it’s not just large companies acquiring MSP's, but small MSP companies coming together strategically. It’s why MSPs are an attractive target,” Hoenecke continues, “and is what drives value in the MSP space.”

“Karl’s leadership skills and years of relevant experience, both in technology and sales, will be a tremendous asset as we continue to build our senior executive team,” said Coleman Smith, GZ6G Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident Karl will play an instrumental role in the growth and development of GZ6G and welcome him to our team.”

Through GZ6G, Hoenecke envisions a path for businesses to scale easily, citing GZ6G’s “key differentiator is providing solutions which were previously unthought-of solutions which can fuel growth.” He sees the current and future of IT services moving away from the “break-fix” style to managed services, offering a strategic advantage for businesses. Hoenecke added that “business cannot thrive without a strong IT strategy” and believes the Networks division of GZ6G is uniquely positioned to enable businesses to succeed.

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, helping to create new revenue streams and profit centers. For more information, visit: www.gz6g.com; Twitter: @greenzebra

