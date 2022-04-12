Eurochoice Improves Ocean Shipment Tracking using Descartes MacroPoint™

ATLANTA and AMERSFOORT, The Netherlands, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Netherlands-based Eurochoice, a leading distributor of fresh and frozen European fine foods to customers in South East Asia and the Middle East, is using the cloud-based Descartes MacroPoint™ solution for real-time visibility into the status and location of ocean container shipments as they are transported to destination countries.



“As an important consolidation hub in The Netherlands, Eurochoice makes it possible to deliver the products of leading European brands at the frequency required by our diverse customer base in Asia and the Middle East,” said Cees Mostert, Co-Founder and owner at Eurochoice. “Using Descartes MacroPoint, we now have a platform for tracking the movement of our high value ocean shipments. It’s not only boosted the customer experience, but also saves significant time identifying the correct shipment status. This allows us to invoice customers much faster than without shipment visibility, which improves our liquidity.”

The Descartes MacroPoint solution for ocean visibility provides shippers, like Eurochoice, and ocean carriers with real-time status, location and estimated-time-of-arrival (ETA) information on ocean freight. By using a single platform to monitor the movement of their shipments and communicate updates to customers, companies can enhance supply chain performance and exception management. The solution also helps shippers minimize container imbalance, detention and demurrage fees, form more productive relationships with carriers, and automate intermodal tracking as shipments transition from ports of arrival to truck and rail modes of delivery.

“We’re pleased the Descartes solution is helping Eurochoice to ship goods more efficiently and provide customers with greater insight into the status of their shipments,” said Elmer Spruijt, Vice President at Descartes. “As ocean shipping volumes increase and the industry continues to grapple with high rates, container imbalances, capacity constraints and port congestion, Descartes MacroPoint provides much-needed visibility and analytics on shipments to help shippers and ocean carriers improve supply chain management, minimize the impact of disruptions and enhance customer service levels.”

About Eurochoice

Headquartered in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands, Eurochoice was established in the late nineties. With 25 years’ experience in the European food sector, Eurochoice has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in delivering fresh and frozen top-quality European fine foods all over the world under the very best service conditions. Our certified logistics processes make it easy for our clients to import a wide range of food products. We know exactly how to package our orders, how to ship them safely and how to guarantee fast delivery times. State-of-the-art equipment at our offices and warehouses, and transparent communication with both clients and suppliers help us ensure that everybody is kept informed. For more information, visit www.eurochoice.nl.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202025

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.