The Worldwide Orthopedic Braces & Supports Industry is Expected to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027

The "Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market by Product (Knee, Ankle, Hip, Spine, Shoulder, Neck, Elbow, Hand, Wrist), Category (Soft, Rigid, Hinged), Application (Ligament (ACL, LCL), Preventive, OA), Distribution (Pharmacies) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global orthopedic braces and supports market is estimated to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027 from USD 3.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

The knee braces and supports segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic braces and supports market, by product



Based on product, the orthopedic braces and supports market is segmented into knee braces and supports; ankle braces and supports; back, hip, & spine braces and supports; foot walkers and orthoses; hand & wrist braces and supports; shoulder braces and supports; elbow braces and supports; and facial braces and supports. The knee braces and supports segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period primarily due to the several benefits offered by these products, such as medial and lateral support, reduced rotation of the knee, limited injury during motion, and protection from the post-surgical risk of injury.



The soft & elastic braces and supports segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic braces and supports market, by type



Based on type, the orthopedic braces and supports market is segmented into soft & elastic braces and supports, hard braces and supports, and hinged braces and supports. The soft & elastic braces and supports segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the growing availability of advanced products, increasing adoption & patient preference for orthopedic braces in post-operative & preventive care, and the supportive reimbursement scenario for target products across mature markets.



Ligament injuries captured the largest market share in the orthopedic bracing and support applications market



Based on the application, the orthopedic braces and supports market is segmented into preventive care, ligament injury, post-operative rehabilitation, osteoarthritis, compression therapy, and other applications. The ligament injury segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increasing public participation in sports & athletic activities (coupled with the rising incidence of sports-related injuries), the rising number of accidents worldwide, and the growing availability of medical reimbursement for ligament injuries.



Hospitals and Surgical Centres to account for the largest market share in the global orthopedic braces and supports market, by distribution channel



Based on the distribution channel, the orthopedic braces and supports market is classified into orthopedic clinics, hospitals & surgical centers, pharmacies & retailers, e-commerce platforms, and other end users. Hospitals and surgical centers are expected to be the largest end-user segment in the orthopedic braces and supports market in 2022. Market growth can largely be attributed to the growing number of orthopedic surgical procedures that require post-operative patient rehabilitation and the favorable reimbursement for customized braces and supports (coupled with the growing availability of insurance coverage for the surgical treatment of orthopedic disorders such as ligament injury, bone deformity, scoliosis, and osteoporosis) across major countries.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate in the orthopedic braces and supports market during the forecast period.



The orthopedic braces and supports market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the study period. The demand for orthopedic braces and support in the APAC is supported by the rising geriatric and obese population (coupled with the significant prevalence of orthopedic & diabetes-related diseases in this population segment) and increasing healthcare expenditure in APAC countries. Owing to the high-growth potential of the region, leading product manufacturers are undertaking strategic initiatives such as product commercialization to maintain their market position.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Overview

4.2 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, by Product

4.3 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, by Type

4.4 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, by Application

4.5 Asia-Pacific: Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, by Distribution Channel and Country (2022)

4.6 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, by Region (2022)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases and Disorders

5.2.1.2 Continuous Product Commercialization

5.2.1.3 Greater Product Affordability and Market Availability

5.2.1.4 Rising Number of Sports and Accident-Related Injuries

5.2.1.5 Growing Public Awareness About Preventive Care

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Patient Qualification for Bracing-Mediated Orthopedic Treatment

5.2.2.2 Limited Clinical Evidence to Support the Therapeutic Efficacy of Orthopedic Braces

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Sales of Off-The-Shelf and Online Products

5.2.3.2 Expansion and Promotion Initiatives Undertaken by Major Product Manufacturers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Significant Adoption of Pain Medication

5.3 Reimbursement Scenario

5.4 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.5 Regulatory Landscape

5.5.1 Global

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 US

5.5.4 Japan

5.5.5 China

5.5.6 India

5.6 Pricing Trend Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Ecosystem Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Threat from New Entrants

5.9.2 Threat from Substitutes

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.10 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 COVID-19-Specific Trends



6 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Knee Braces and Supports

6.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and the Increasing Number of Sports Injuries to Drive the Market Growth

6.3 Ankle Braces and Supports

6.3.1 Higher Prevalence of Ankle Injuries and Rising Cases of Ankle Osteoarthritis to Drive the Market Growth

6.4 Foot Walkers and Orthoses

6.4.1 the Demand for Foot Walkers and Orthoses is Increasing Owing to the Rising Incidence of Diabetes

6.4.2 Foot Walkers and Orthoses Market, by Application

6.4.3 Foot Walkers and Orthoses Market, by Distribution Channel

6.5 Back, Hip, and Spine Braces and Supports

6.5.1 Rising Incidence of Spinal and Hip Injuries Due to Road Accidents and Sports Injuries to Support the Market Growth

6.5.2 Neck & Cervical Braces and Supports

6.5.2.1 Rising Number of Neck-Related Injuries to Drive the Growth of this Segment

6.5.3 Lower Spine Braces and Supports

6.5.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Lower Spine Disorders to Drive the Market Growth

6.6 Shoulder Braces and Supports

6.6.1 Growing Demand for Shoulder Replacement Procedures to Support the Market Growth

6.7 Elbow Braces and Supports

6.7.1 Increasing Number of Sports Injuries Create a Higher Demand for Elbow Braces & Supports

6.8 Hand & Wrist Braces and Supports

6.8.1 Higher Market Availability of Hand & Wrist Braces and Supports to Drive the Market Growth

6.9 Facial Braces and Supports

6.9.1 Demand for Facial Reconstruction Surgeries and Rising Congenital Cranial Deformities to Drive the Market Growth



7 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports

7.2.1 Advantages of Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports, Such as Ease of Use and Flexibility, to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Hard Braces and Supports

7.3.1 Supportive Reimbursement Scenario and Rising Prevalence of Target Diseases to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Hinged Braces and Supports

7.4.1 Rising Geriatric Population and the Increasing Number of Ligament Injuries-Key Factors Driving Market Growth



8 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ligament Injury

8.2.1 Anterior Cruciate Ligament (Acl) Injury

8.2.1.1 Acl Injury Applications to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

8.2.2 Lateral Collateral Ligament (Lcl) Injury

8.2.2.1 Rising Reimbursements of Lcl-Related Surgical Procedures to Drive the Market Growth

8.2.3 Other Ligament Injuries

8.3 Preventive Care

8.3.1 Increasing Public Participation in Sports-Related Activities to Support the Market Growth

8.4 Post-Operative Rehabilitation

8.4.1 Increasing Number of Orthopedic Reconstructive Surgeries to Support the Market Growth

8.5 Osteoarthritis

8.5.1 Rising Osteoarthritis Cases and Public Awareness on the Side-Effects of Oral Medication for Pain Management to Support the Market Growth

8.6 Compression Therapy

8.6.1 Innovation of Technologically Advanced Compression Braces to Support the Market Growth

8.7 Other Applications



9 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals and Surgical Centers

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Post-Operative Patient Rehabilitation Procedures to Support the Growth of this Segment

9.3 Orthopedic Clinics

9.3.1 Rising Number of Ambulatory Care Units Across Mature Markets is a Major Factor Supporting the Growth of this Segment

9.4 Pharmacies & Retailers

9.4.1 Wide Availability of Orthopedic Bracing Products Through Retailers & Pharmacies to Support the Growth of this Segment

9.5 E-Commerce Platforms

9.5.1 E-Commerce is Fast Emerging as a Major Distribution Channel for Various Orthopedic Bracing and Support Products

9.6 Other End-users



10 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Player Strategies

11.3 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players

11.4 Market Share Analysis (2021)

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Pervasive Players

11.5.3 Emerging Leaders

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Start-Ups/SMEs Evaluation Quadrant

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7 Competitive Benchmarking of the Top Players in the Orthopedic and Supports Market

11.7.1 Product and Regional Footprint Analysis of the Top Players in the Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market

11.8 Competitive Benchmarking (Startup/SMEs)

11.9 Competitive Scenario

11.9.1 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market: Product Launches and Regulatory Approvals

11.9.2 Orthopedic and Supports Market: Deals

11.9.3 Orthopedic and Supports Market: Other Developments



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 3M Company

12.1.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.1.2 Products Offered

12.1.1.3 Recent Developments (2018-2022)

12.1.1.4 Analyst's View

12.1.2 Essity (Bsn Medical and Fla Orthopedic)

12.1.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

12.1.4 Djo Finance LLC (A Subsidiary of Colfax Corporation)

12.1.5 Ottobock Healthcare (A Part of Ottobock Group Scandinavia)

12.1.6 Ossur Hf

12.1.7 Thuasne Group

12.1.8 Alcare Co. Ltd.

12.1.9 Nippon Sigmax Co. Ltd.

12.1.10 Bird & Cronin Inc. (A Part of Dynatronics Corporation)

12.1.11 Bauerfeind Ag

12.1.12 Breg Inc. (A Part of Water Street Healthcare Partners)

12.1.13 Deroyal Industries, Inc.

12.1.14 Medi GmbH & Co. Kg

12.1.15 Foundation Wellness (Formerly Known as Remington Products Company)

12.1.16 Trulife Group Ltd

12.1.17 Mcdavid, Inc. (A Part of Shock Doctor)

12.1.18 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

12.1.19 Becker Orthopedic

12.1.20 Orliman S.L.U (A Part of Magnum Industrial Partners)

12.2 Other Emerging Players

12.2.1 Modern Medical Aids

12.2.2 Aspen Medical Products LLC

12.2.3 Darco International, Inc.

12.2.4 United Medicare

12.2.5 Vissco Rehabilitation Aids Pvt. Ltd.



13 Appendix

