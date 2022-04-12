Radisson Hotel Group debuts in Ghana with the opening of Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites, a member of Radisson Individuals



Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce its debut in Ghana with the opening of Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites, a member of Radisson Individuals. In partnership with Belfast City Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kwarleyz Group, the hotel also marks the second Radisson Individuals hotel opening in Africa within the last two weeks.

Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites, a member of Radisson Individuals is located on the most prominent street in Accra, in the Osu neighborhood, on the doorstep of the city’s financial business district and government ministries. It is conveniently located for both business and leisure travel as it is situated just 4km from Kotoka Accra International Airport, 200m from the Koala Shopping Center, and in close proximity to all the city’s great local attractions, including Black Star square and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Museum.





The 108 luxury residential units spanning across 1500m2, create an architectural marvel that has quickly become one of the most iconic structures in Ghana. The outdoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and serene spa provide the ideal activities for guests to unwind in luxury. The terrace offers a welcoming location for midday drinks and light meals, while Restaurant Uno creates memorable and delectable meals with a contemporary à la carte menu and wine selection.





Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, says: "We are delighted to mark our official debut in Ghana and maintain the momentum of our new Radisson Individuals brand in Africa with the rebranding of this landmark hotel, Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites. Africa presents a key opportunity for Radisson Individuals, as it perfectly responds to the evolving demands of the continent’s market for both hotel owners and guests. We look forward to guests enjoying this beloved hotel, coupled with our renowned Yes I Can! service and hospitality.”

Nana Kwame Bediako, CEO of Kwarleyz Group, Founder of Belfast City Management and Owner of Number One Oxford Street Hotels and Suites says: "When our hotel launched before the global pandemic, we envisioned a product that perfectly landed in a post-pandemic world where social distancing and space would be in high demand for travelers, even without a pandemic. We provide our guests with multiple separate fully functioning spaces, whether they stay for a short while or remain in residence with us for an extended period. This hotel marks our first collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group and it is the intention to continuously serve our guests that has led us to this great partnership. We aim to keep delivering the same high levels of security, comfort, safety and privacy that Number One Oxford Street Hotels & Suites has been known for as we open as the second member of Radisson Individuals on the African continent.”

As a member of Radisson Individuals, Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites will be integrated into Radisson Hotel Group's global platform, benefitting from its international awareness and experience, while also retaining its own unique identity. Each property in this curated collection is selected for its individual personality and gives travelers the chance to explore new parts of the world in properties that reflect the spirit of their locale, supported by the Group's "Yes I Can" service philosophy. The hotel will also join Radisson Rewards, the Group’s industry-leading loyalty program which offers exclusive benefits to millions of guests worldwide.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites, A Member of Radisson Individuals is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

ABOUT RADISSON INDIVIDUALS :

Radisson Individuals is a brand that allows hotel properties to maintain and promote their unique characteristics and personalities by focusing on one-of-a kind locations and experiences, whilst meeting the high standards of quality and service that guests have come to expect from the Radisson Hotel Group. It is a complement brand to the other existing eight brands in the portfolio, and an ideal first step for individual hotels with strong service scores who may be considering transitioning to one of the other successful core brands at a later stage. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Individuals by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Individuals is a part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP :

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for our guests, meeting planners, and travel agents at over 640 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

