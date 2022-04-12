Twin Cities Birth Center, Formerly Health Foundations, Unveils New Name, Patient Portal

MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Cities Birth Center, formerly Health Foundations, announces the unveiling of its new name, website, and patient portal. "As our team and business has continued to grow, it was time that our company name and brand reflected who we are, and who our patients and families are".

Under the name Health Foundations, Twin Cities Birth Center has been the premier women's health clinic and birth center in the greater Minneapolis―Saint Paul area for the past 12 years. In that time, the clinic earned numerous awards and accolades, including the Star Tribune's 2021 Gold Minnesota Best Award, denoting the center as the best place to give birth, as well as the Bronze Award for best women's clinic. Other awards include the Minnesota Best Birth Center and Women's Health Clinic and the ACNM Benchmarking Award, which Twin Cities Birth Center received in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Beginning today, operations will take place under the new banner of Twin Cities Birth Center, led by founder and CEO Amy Johnson-Grass, ND, LN, LM, CPM. Twin Cities Birth Center boasts a highly accomplished staff of 25 health professionals and administrators who have made Twin Cities Birth Center the award-winning and highly acclaimed women's health facility it is today.

"This work represents far more than an aesthetic update of our brand," says Founder and CEO Johnson-Grass. "Our continued commitment to our current and future patients to provide the best health and birth services has been unwavering for more than a decade, and will continue in our current challenging health care climate."

In addition to the name change, Twin Cities Birth Center overhauled its brand, website, and patient portal to provide the Twin Cities Birth Center community with unparalleled transparency and utility. The updates will enable ease of use, as well as provide greater access to care and medical education. The new portal can be found at TwinCitiesBC.com.

Since its inception, Twin Cities Birth Center has aided in more than 3,000 births, with more than 60% being water births. This makes Twin Cities Birth Center one of the most progressive and successful birth centers in Minnesota.

