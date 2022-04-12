Arecor Therapeutics plc

(“Arecor” or the “Group”)

ARECOR ANNOUNCES ORAL PRESENTATION AT ATTD 2022 OF

PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL OF AT278 ULTRA-CONCENTRATED ULTRA-RAPID ACTING INSULIN FOR DIABETES

Cambridge, UK, 12 April 2022: Arecor Therapeutics plc (AIM: AREC), a globally focused biopharmaceutical company advancing today’s therapies to enable healthier lives, today announces that its abstract titled “AT278 (U500) – PK/PD and safety of rapid-acting concentrated insulin aspart”, has been selected for oral presentation at the upcoming 15th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments For Diabetes (ATTD) meeting which will be held from 27-30 April 2022 in Barcelona.

The presentation will take place at 17:20 on Thursday 28 April during the Oral Presentations Session 2 in Hall 118 of the Conference Centre.

Oral Presentation: AT278 (U500) – PK/PD and safety of rapid-acting concentrated insulin aspart

Presenting Author: Dr Eva Svehlikova

Session: Oral Presentations Session 2

Date and Time: Thursday, 28 April 2022, at 17:20 Central European Time

AT278 is an ultra-concentrated (500U/mL) novel formulation of insulin that has been designed to significantly accelerate insulin absorption post injection to enable more effective and convenient management of blood glucose levels in people with high daily insulin requirements.

In addition, a poster titled ‘Adjusting insulin therapy to faster insulin analogs leads to improved glucose control: An in-silico analysis’ will be presented at ATTD by Dr Jenny Diaz from the University of Virginia. The in-silico analysis suggests that the faster PK/PD profile of Arecor’s AT247, an investigational ultra-rapid acting (100U/mL) insulin formulation, has the potential to significantly improve glucose control in closed loop systems.

Sarah Howell, Chief Executive Officer at Arecor, said: “We are very excited to be able to share these ground-breaking data for AT278 and AT247 at the ATTD conference. AT278 has the potential to be the first and perhaps only concentrated (500U/mL) rapid acting insulin available to patients, having clearly demonstrated faster insulin absorption with an accelerated pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile compared to gold-standard insulin NovoRapid® despite a 5-fold increase in concentration, in this first Phase I clinical study. In addition, in partnership with the University of Virginia, we are excited to be able to share results from their in-silico analysis demonstrating the potential for AT247 to enable a fully closed loop artificial pancreas, which would be a life-changing treatment option for people living with Type 1 diabetes.”

About the ATTD

The International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments of Diabetes (ATTD) was established in 2008 and has held annual meetings since then. The purpose of the ATTD meeting is to highlight innovative technologies in diabetes treatment. It brings together developers of new technologies with the diabetes professionals and caretakers as well as acquainting clinicians with techniques for new treatments.

About Arecor

About Arecor

Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical group transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced formulations of their therapeutic products. The Arestat™ platform is supported by an extensive patent portfolio.

For further details please see our website, www.arecor.com

About AT278

AT278 is Arecor’s ultra-concentrated, ultra-rapid acting insulin designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection, to enable more effective management of blood glucose levels to the increasing number of people with diabetes with high daily insulin requirements (>200 units/day), whilst maintaining the convenience and compliance benefits of being able to deliver these high insulin doses in a lower injection volume via a single injection. A truly rapid acting concentrated insulin is a critical step towards the advancement and miniaturisation of the next generation of insulin delivery devices.

About AT247

AT247 is an ultra-rapid insulin that aims to accelerate insulin absorption, post injection, to enable more effective management of blood glucose levels for people living with diabetes, particularly around difficult to manage mealtimes. Early clinical evidence suggests that AT247 may facilitate a fully closed loop artificial pancreas, a potentially life changing treatment option for people living with diabetes, and a US Phase I clinical trial is currently underway investigating the potential of the product when delivered by continuous subcutaneous infusion via insulin pump.