DPI Construction Management Announces Senior Leadership Team Promotions

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPI Construction Management has announced the promotions of Carolyn Brown as the company’s new Director of Operations and Jessica Child as its Director of Corporate Services. An industry leader in commercial interiors, DPI believes in promoting from within.



“Carolyn and Jessica are doing incredible work for DPI, and making life easy for our clients and partners,” said Rick Perin, Co-founder of the company. “Carolyn ensures we continue to communicate with clarity and purpose across every level of the company. Project successes with our client partners reflect her leadership. Likewise, Jessica is a force within commercial construction in the GTA. Jess approaches any scale mandate with zeal and a commitment to success that is second to none, especially in leading the WELL and LEED certification process on projects.

“Promoting them to senior leadership roles within the company makes infinite sense as a next step in continuing to deliver world-class work.”

Carolyn’s advancement within DPI over the last five years is largely based on her proven success in driving operational efficiencies company wide, her strong leadership skills, and ability to earn the trust and respect of those she works with. As DPI’s Director of Operations, she will lead operations, projects, and people to support the growth of the business in all markets.

“It’s an important opportunity for me to be a mentor and an inspiration for future generations looking to advance in the construction industry,” said Brown. “I’m fortunate to be working within a company that embraces different perspectives and that recognises hard work on every level, in any position. If you’re good and you can get the job done, then you can grow here.”

Jessica’s journey at DPI began in 2013 when she joined the company as a Project Manager. Her attention to detail and client-first commitment to service set her apart within the industry in the ensuing years. As DPI’s Director of Corporate Services, Jessica will share her unique perspective on ground-breaking ways project success can be realized including the merits of harnessing diverse cultural and experiential differences amongst project stakeholders.

“For our clients, a commercial office renovation can be a daunting task, so I approach each project with empathy, professionalism, and active engagement,” said Child. “It’s often a matter of balancing wants versus needs during space planning, design and budgeting, which is navigated with years of technical experience, and well-established relationships in the industry. I look forward to bringing this experience forward in my new leadership role, supporting our clients during their project journey, and showcasing DPI’s commitment to unrivaled service.”

DPI Construction Management

Co-founders Rick Perin and Elvio Di Simone established DPI Construction Management in 1998. The firm was founded based on an unmet need in the marketplace - for a more personalized construction experience built on trust, competence, and accountability. This still is what drives the company today, allowing it to prosper into a full-service, industry-leading firm of professionals servicing some of Canada’s largest companies. For more information, visit: https://dpiconstruction.com/

Media Contacts: