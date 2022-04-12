HiringSolved Brings Implementation Insights to Upcoming Staffing Industry Analysts Webinar

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: HiringSolved, the leader in AI-powered recruiting and talent acquisition solutions WHAT: Will present during the SIA webinar “Same but Different: How Two Agencies Found New Ways to Grow Revenue.” WHEN: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET WHERE: For details, including registration, visit https://staffingindustry.webex.com/staffingindustry/onstage/g.php?MTID=e5f00ffcc8bdd3fc56d39f18c66cd230b&sourceID=hiring

DETAILS

Despite an increased need for better technologies, staffing agencies often dread implementation and onboarding. Unable to slow down, particularly in periods of high demand, many agencies find the process distracting and avoid making necessary changes. In this Staffing Industry Analysts’ webinar, Dave Barthel of HiringSolved will explore how two agencies overcame the fear and were able to generate more placements, sustain growth and keep their sanity while onboarding new technology.

Moderated by Curtis Starkey of SIA, the session will feature Barthel in conversation with Robin Mee and Kim Whiteley of MeeDerby and Mike Mumford of Hire Road. The panelists will discuss the best ways to implement product and process changes no matter the circumstances and share technical tips to help maximize existing investments while increasing the bottom line.

To register for this informative webinar, visit https://staffingindustry.webex.com/staffingindustry/onstage/g.php?MTID=e5f00ffcc8bdd3fc56d39f18c66cd230b&sourceID=hiring.

About HiringSolved