Dynamic Technologies Group announces USD $4,000,000 Private Placement of Units

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: DTG, OTC:ERILF) ( “Dynamic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of 16,000,000 units (“Units”) at a price of CDN $0.3125 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of CDN $5,000,000 at an exchange rate of CDN $1.25 for each USD $1.00 (the “Offering”).



Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to one (1) additional Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.50 and thereafter until expiry on the date that is thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.75. All securities issued as part of the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period.

Closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of all regulatory approvals. The Offering will close in multiple tranches the first of which is anticipated to close on April 14, 2022. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for working capital.

About Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.

Dynamic is a world leader in the design engineering, production, and commissioning of iconic, media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry and entertainment destinations. It also applies these same engineering integration and problem solving skills for special projects in diversified industries such as alternative energy and large optical telescopes and enclosures. Dynamic also has commenced an initiative to leverage its world class flying theater products and attraction development capability on a co-venture ownership basis. It was selected as a 2020 TSX Venture 50 company. The 2020 TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange over the past year. The ranking is comprised of 10 companies from each of 5 industry sectors, with Dynamic being selected in the Diversified Industry category. Selection was based on three equally weighted criteria; share price, trading and market capitalization. Dynamic’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DTG.

For more information about the Company, visit www.dynamictechgroup.com or contact:

Guy Nelson Allan Francis Executive Chair & CEO Vice President – Corporate Affairs and Administration Phone: (416) 366-7977 Phone: (204) 589-9301 Email: gnelson@dynamictechgroup.com Email: afrancis@dynamictechgroup.com

