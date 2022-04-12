Intema Solutions becomes React Gaming Group Inc.

English French

New brand name ties in perfectly with the Company’s esports and iGaming activities



Change to stock symbol “RGG” effective immediately

Beginning of marketing activities to expand recently acquired LOOT.BET into new markets

MONTREAL, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- React Gaming Group Inc. (“React Gaming” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: RGG, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its name change from Intema Solutions Inc. to React Gaming Group Inc. and that its shares are now trading under the symbol RGG on the TSX Venture Exchange.



“With the completion of our LOOT.BET game-changing acquisition, it was time for us to re-brand our name to better reflect our activities in the esports and iGaming sector,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of React Gaming. “The addition of LOOT.BET has increased our revenues considerably, and we are convinced that we can expand our leading online gaming and betting platform activities into promising new markets. Over the next few weeks, we will be launching several marketing initiatives to increase LOOT.BET's user base, currently estimated to be over 500,000 users. We will also be launching programs to monetize the other subsidiaries that make up our esports ecosystem, including HypeX.gg, Team Bloodhounds and Generationz, as well as our professional esports team Parabellum Esports.”



Today marks the start of a new era for React Gaming, with a new image, logo and website. Investors will now be able to access information about the Corporation at www.reactgaming.ca, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



Summary of React Gaming's subsidiaries



LOOT.BET is one of the global leaders in esports betting, with a focus on live betting and online gaming and building an exceptional product for its 500,000+ registered users. Supported by a professional operational and software development team of over 50 employees, LOOT.BET is world-renowned not only as an established and reliable esports betting platform but also as a supporter of the esports industry. For more information, please visit LOOT.BET.



HypeX.gg is a leading esports social gaming platform, specializing in peer-peer gaming, API based stat aggregation and social function integration. HypeX.gg is the home of free-to-enter tournaments that offer cash prizes. Your stats automatically track as you play. Just play the selected game following the tournament rules, and watch your stats magically appear in the tournament leaderboard. Gaming with HypeX.gg now pays more than ever!



Team Bloodhounds is a top-tier Canadian Fortnite team, which continues to stay popular by creating relevant content for its fans, through Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. Team BH has been able to establish strong and loyal connections with the Fortnite community through the evolution of its brand.



Generationz Gaming Entertainment offers partners the unique opportunity to build their own successful online/mobile iGaming and esports business with our completely customizable betting platform. We also provide expert guidance to support you every single step of the way. We focus on delivering highly customizable sports and esports solutions, as well as an esports tournament platform to gaming operators and brands worldwide.



Parabellum is a Canadian Professional Esports Organization from Toronto that competes in titles such as Rainbow 6, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, CSGO, iRacing and more. We also have a full content team with content creators and streamers from all over North America. Parabellum also runs Northern Shield Academy, which gives amateur players coaching, mentorships and paths to move their esports career forward.



About React Gaming Group

React Gaming Group (formerly known as Intema Solutions Inc.) (TSXV: RGG) is a publicly traded holding company that stands at the forefront of the esports and iGaming industry. By investing in innovative technologies that enhance tournaments, teams, and wagering, we provide our users with gaming platforms that produce non-stop action, exciting outcomes, and unparalleled enjoyment. Through the use of intelligent data, we also connect our sponsors to robust communities within the rapidly evolving industry, ensuring maximum engagement and substantial reward. For more information, please visit us at www.reactgaming.ca and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: execution of a Definitive Agreement, any potential financing and the successful closing of the Proposed Transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Corporation's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Proposed Transaction, including: that the Corporation's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; general adverse market conditions and competition; the inability to finance operations and/or obtain any future strategic investment necessary to implement new technologies; the inability to build a sustainable, conscientious company with a stronger presence online through new products in esports and gaming; the inability to obtain, or maintain, gaming license(s); and that market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively affect the outcome of the business or operations of the Corporation, including its results and financial condition. Except as required by securities law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CONTACT INFORMATION

REACT GAMING GROUP INC.

Laurent Benezra

1-514-861-1881

info@reactgaming.ca





