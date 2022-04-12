Automotive Seats Market by Type & Technology, Trim & Frame Material, Component, Vehicle and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Seats Market by Type & Technology (Heated-Powered, Heated-Ventilated, Heated-Memory, Heated-Ventilated-Memory, Heated-Ventilated-Memory-Massage), Trim & Frame Material, Component, Vehicle (ICE, Electric, OHV, ATV), and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With increasing adoption of multiple technologies in a single package, the demand for a combination of heated, ventilated, and memory seats and heated, ventilated, memory, and massage seats is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Heated seats offered in conjunction with powered seats are mainly equipped in mid and high-end SUVs. Europe is the second-largest market for heated & powered seats. Due to the hot weather conditions in India, Brazil, and Mexico, these countries present minimal demand for heated seats. Therefore, the heated & powered seats segment will exhibit moderate growth in these countries.
Buckets seats lead the market share in seat type segment
The automotive seats market, by seat type, in terms of value, is projected to grow from USD 51.5 billion in 2021 to USD 68.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.2% in the period 2021-2030. Apart from the increasing production of all vehicle types, the growing demand for cabin comfort & luxury, as well as customer willingness to pay for them, has led to the bucket seat segment to occupy the leading position in this segment.
Synthetic leather is expected to hold the largest market share in trim materials of automotive seats by 2030
Synthetic leather will be the largest market in terms of value during the forecast period. The main factor driving the growth of the synthetic leather segment is its low cost compared to genuine leather and its superior performance compared to fabric. Synthetic leather is also known as artificial leather or faux leather and is used as a substitute for leather in car upholstery. With its flexibility and multiple color options, synthetic leather allows OEMs to configure different types of interiors.
Asia Oceania is estimated to be the dominant regional market
The market growth in Asia Oceania countries such as China, Japan, and India can be attributed to the increasing demand for vehicles. Due to the increased vehicle production and sales, China is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for automotive seats in this region. The demand for powered and heated seats is expected to grow in this region, owing to the increasing demand for mid and high-end SUVs.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Seats Market
4.2 Automotive Seats Market, by Seat Type
4.3 Automotive Seats Market, by Material
4.4 Automotive Seats Market, by Trim Material
4.5 Automotive Seats Market, by Technology
4.6 Automotive Seats Market, by Component
4.7 Automotive Seats Market, by Vehicle Type
4.8 Automotive Seats Market, by EV Type
4.9 Automotive Seats Market, by Region
4.10 Automotive Seats Market, by Off-Highway Vehicle
4.11 Automotive Seats Market, by ATV Seating Capacity
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Premium Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Powered Seats in Mid-Segment Cars & SUVs
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Aftermarket Seating Solutions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Modular Seats Compared to Conventional Seats
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Focus on Autonomous Cars and Increasing Preference for Ride Sharing
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Seating Materials in Electric Vehicles
5.2.3.3 New Anti-Microbial Seating Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Challenges Faced by Textile & Seat Trim Material Suppliers
5.3 Automotive Seats Market Scenario
5.3.1 Most Likely Scenario
5.3.2 Low COVID-19 Impact Scenario
5.3.3 High COVID-19 Impact Scenario
5.4 Porter's Five Forces
5.5 Supply Chain
5.6 Ecosystem
5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Seats Market
5.8 Average Selling Price Analysis of Automotive Seats, by Region & Type
5.9 Average Selling Price Analysis of Automotive Seats, by Trim Material
5.10 Average Selling Price Analysis of Automotive Seats, by Seat Frame Material
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.13 Case Study Analysis
5.14 Regulatory Landscape
5.15 Technology Overview
6 Analyst's Recommendations
6.1 Asia Oceania Will be Key Market for Automotive Seats
6.2 Powered and Combination of Powered & Heated Seats - Key Focus Areas
6.3 Conclusion
7 Automotive Seats Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.2 Standard
7.3 Powered
7.4 Powered & Heated
7.5 Heated
7.6 Powered, Heated, & Memory
7.7 Powered, Heated, & Ventilated
7.8 Powered, Heated, Ventilated, & Memory
7.9 Powered, Heated, Ventilated, Memory, & Massage
8 Automotive Seats Market, by Seat Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 Bucket
8.3 Bench/Split Bench
9 Automotive Seats Market, by Component
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.2 Armrest
9.3 Pneumatic System
9.4 Seat Belt
9.5 Seat Frame & Structure
9.6 Seat Headrest
9.7 Seat Height Adjuster
9.8 Seat Recliner
9.9 Seat Track
9.10 Side/Curtain Airbag
10 Automotive Seats Market, by Trim Material
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 Synthetic Leather
10.3 Genuine Leather
10.4 Fabric
10.4.1 Polyester Flat Woven Fabric
10.4.2 Woven Velour Fabric
10.4.3 PVC & Other Fabrics
10.5 Polyurethane Foam
11 Automotive Seats Market, by Material
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Steel
11.3 Aluminum
11.4 Carbon-Amide-Metal
12 Automotive Seats Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.1.3 Industry Insights
12.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
12.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
12.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
13 Automotive Seats Market, by Off-Highway Vehicle
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Research Methodology
13.1.2 Assumptions
13.2 Construction/Mining Equipment
13.3 Agricultural Tractor
14 Automotive Seats Market, by ATV Seating Capacity
14.1 Introduction
14.1.1 Research Methodology
14.1.2 Primary Industry Insights
14.1.3 Assumptions
14.2 One-Seater
14.2.1 Lower Cost of One-Seat ATVs Drives this Segment
14.3 Two-Seater
14.3.1 Increased Demand for Recreational Riding and Transporting Cargo in Off-Road Applications Drives this Segment
15 Automotive Seats Market, by Region
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 Automotive Seats Market Share Analysis, 2020-2021
16.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players
16.4 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant
16.4.1 Terminology
16.4.2 Star
16.4.3 Emerging Leaders
16.4.4 Pervasive
16.4.5 Participants
16.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
16.6 Business Strategy Excellence
16.7 Strength of Product Portfolio
16.8 Business Strategy Excellence
16.9 Competitive Scenario
16.9.1 New Product Developments/Launches, 2019-2021
16.10 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2019-2021
16.11 Right to Win
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Key Players
17.1.1 Adient plc
17.1.2 Faurecia
17.1.3 Lear
17.1.4 Toyota Boshoku Corporation
17.1.5 Magna International
17.1.6 TS Tech
17.1.7 Aisin Corporation
17.1.8 NHK Spring
17.1.9 Tachi-S
17.1.10 Gentherm
17.2 Automotive Market - Additional Players
17.2.1 Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG
17.2.2 Grammer AG
17.2.3 C.I.E.B. Kahovec
17.2.4 Phoenix Seating Limited
17.2.5 IG Bauerhin GmbH
17.2.6 Sabelt
17.2.7 Guelph Manufacturing
17.2.8 Camaco-Amvian
17.2.9 Freedman Seating Company
17.2.10 Daewon Kang
17.2.11 Tata Autocomp Systems
17.2.12 Summit Auto Seats
17.2.13 Harita Seating Systems Ltd.
17.2.14 Delta Kogyo Co. Ltd.
17.2.15 Bharat Seats Limited (BSL)
18 Appendix
