Worldwide $105+ Mn Membrane Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 8.50% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research 

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Polymeric, Ceramic, Others (Zeolite, Metal, and hybrid), by Technology (RO, UF, MF, NF), by Application (Water & wastewater treatment, Industrial Processing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" report has been added to VantageMarketResearch offering.



Synopsis:

The global Membrane Market size is expected to reach over 10,527.70 USD Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period.

A Membrane Market is a micro-porus barrier of different materials which are utilized to separate the dissolved materials and fine particles from the solution. Moreover, Membrane Market are widely used for removal of particulates, bacteria, microorganisms and natural organic materials that can impart color, taste, and odor into water or some other fluids. The increasing awareness among individuals about the water conservation and waste water treatment is projected to influence the growth of Membrane Market during the forecast period. The increase in population, and rapid growing industrialization are the other major factors driving the growth of Membrane Market during the forecast period. In addition, the strict regulations of government regarding water treatment and water discharge, and changing climate dynamics in terms of precipitation are expected to have positive impact on the Membrane Market in the upcoming years. The rising usage of Membrane Market in biomedical and pharmaceutical industry are projected to boost the Membrane Market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rapid shifting of chemical to physical treatment of water and need of selective separation methods in order to meet the water quality standards are anticipated as an important factor contributing in the growth of Membrane Market during the forecast period. Various governments are taking initiatives to address the issues and concerns of water scarcity is providing key opportunity for the growth of Membrane Market in upcoming years.

List of Prominent Players in the Membrane Market:

DuPont (US)

Toray (Japan)

Hydranautics (US)

Koch Separation Solutions (US)

Pentair (UK)



Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Membrane market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.50% during the forecast period.

The Membrane market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 6,452.90 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10,527.70 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Membrane market.



Membrane Market is Segmented as Follows:

Material Polymeric Ceramic Others (Zeolite, Metal, and hybrid)

Technology RO UF MF NF Others (pervaporation, dialysis & electrodialysis, forward osmosis, membrane distillation, ion exchange, and chromatography membranes)

Application Water & wastewater treatment Industrial Processing





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/membrane-market-1373

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The sustainability policies and stringent regulatory environmental protection are the major factors driving the growth of Membrane Market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of consumers from chemical to physical treatment of water, growing awareness related to water conservation and waste water treatment is projected to increase the demand of Membrane Market in coming years. The increasing demand for treated water in the emerging economies are expected to drive the Membrane Market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges:

The rising concerns related to lifespan and efficiency of Membrane Market are the major challenging factors hindering the growth of Membrane Market. The high capital and energy cost are expected to limit the growth of Membrane Market during the forecast period.

Regional Trends:

The Membrane Market in APAC region is experiencing a highest growth owing the rising demand for physical treatment of water. The APAC region includes some rapid growing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia, across these economies the local government are restructuring regulation in various fields like waste water discharge, drinking water supply, and water treatment which is expected to increase the demand of Membrane Market in these regions during the forecast period. The growing population, modifying water regulation in existing system, rapid growth in industrialization, and increasing investment for water treatment are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the Membrane Market in APAC in upcoming years. The growth in initiative by the government of various countries in APAC regarding Membrane Market along with environmental protection is expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. The regional advantages offered such as cheap labour, ease of resource availability makes the global market focused in the Membrane Market in Asia Pacific which is projected to witness a growth in APAC region in comparison with other regions.

Recent Developments:

Imtex Membrane Market, a Membrane Market manufacturer based in Canada, has received more than USD 6 million from sustainable Development Technology Canada, which is a government agency, in order to develop advanced technology of the Membrane Market separation, which can hazardous emissions from the petrochemical and refining industries in Ontario, Canada.

Aqua Membrane Market, an Albuquerque- New Mexico based startup, is ready to introduce their latest water filtration technology that can pump more water than any other ordinary industrial, home, or commercial purification systems.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages

