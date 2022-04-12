Global Access Control Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Access Control Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global access control market reached a value of US$ 8.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.01% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Access control system restricts unauthorized access into a company's physical assets, such as campuses, buildings, and cards, and sensitive data like network, file, username, and password. It involves validating personal identity documents, verifying the authenticity of a website with a digital certificate, and checking login credentials against stored details. Nowadays, several organizations are relying on access control systems that incorporate user credentials, card readers, intercom, auditing, and reporting. They initiate lockdown procedures and restrict unauthorized entry into rooms and buildings.



Access Control Market Trends:

Digitization of core business processes due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the consequent shift towards remote working models has increased the risk of cybersecurity threats and attacks. This is encouraging organizations worldwide to deploy access control systems for tracking and monitoring purposes, preventing data breaches, and ensuring business continuity.

Moreover, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are employing multi-factor authentication (MFA) models that rely on biometrics, key fob, password, and personal identification number (PIN) to verify an individual's identity. These models restrict access to buildings for onsite personnel, visitors, and media and improve physical security.

Furthermore, healthcare firms are leveraging physical and electronic access control systems to prevent the unauthorized disclosure of protected health information (PHI) and ensure the privacy of patients' data. Apart from this, due to the rising terrorism threat, security agencies of various countries are focusing on strengthening security at military sites and international borders. This, in turn, is driving the demand for role-based access control to monitor the entry of applicants at restricted areas and maintain a safe and secure site. Besides this, the rising need for security control in large industrial applications, schools, commercial buildings, and apartments is anticipated to drive the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global access control market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, type and end user.



Breakup by Component:

Controller

Reader

Locks

Software

Breakup by Type:

Card-based

Contact

Contactless

Biometric-based

Fingerprint

Face Recognition

Face Recognition and Fingerprint

Iris Recognition

Others

Breakup by End User:

Government

Military and Defense

Commercial

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transport

Education

Residential

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allegion plc, Assa Abloy AB, Axis Communications AB (Canon Inc.), Bosch Security Systems LLC, dormakaba Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., IDEMIA, Identiv Inc., Johnson Controls International, NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.), Nedap N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric SE and Thales Group.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global access control market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global access control market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global access control market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Access Control Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Controller

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Reader

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Locks

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Software

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Card-based

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Key Segments

7.1.2.1 Contact

7.1.2.2 Contactless

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Biometric-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Key Segments

7.2.2.1 Fingerprint

7.2.2.2 Face Recognition

7.2.2.3 Face Recognition and Fingerprint

7.2.2.4 Iris Recognition

7.2.2.5 Others

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Government

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Military and Defense

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Healthcare

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Manufacturing

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Transport

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Education

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Residential

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Market Trends

8.9.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Allegion plc

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Assa Abloy AB

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Axis Communications AB (Canon Inc.)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Bosch Security Systems LLC

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 dormakaba Holding AG

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 IDEMIA

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Identiv Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Johnson Controls International

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.)

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Nedap N.V.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.12 Panasonic Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Schneider Electric SE

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.14 Thales Group

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials

14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ydrub

