Amcomri Entertainment Provides Progress Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”)) (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25YO) is pleased to provide a progress report after completing its initial quarter as a publicly traded company.



Amcomri, a global producer and distributor of independent movies, TV series and documentaries, underwent a major transformation during the first quarter of 2022. The Company closed a reverse takeover in early January and was listed for trading on the NEO Exchange in Toronto.

“The reverse takeover of Appreciated Media and move to the NEO Exchange was quite a start to our year,” said Robert Price, CEO of Amcomri. “We had been negotiating the reverse takeover for more than 12 months, so it was gratifying to finally get it over the line and ring the virtual bell for the opening of the Exchange on January 7th.”

“In March, we confirmed that our subsidiary, Trinity Pictures Distribution, which forms the main part of our non-production operations, had generated record sales ($13.7 million) and EBITDA ($8.7 million) for fiscal 2021. Additionally, we’re on track to secure an OTC listing in the first half of 2022. Of course, we know we’re just at the beginning of the hard work to deliver on our strategic plan.”

A major part of the strategic plan involves growing Amcomri’s content library through the acquisition of independent library distribution rights for markets around the world. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company increased its library through the acquisition of Silentpoint Limited, an Irish-registered owner of feature films and TV series.

Amcomri also entered into an all-rights distribution deal with Artist View Entertainment, which delivers movies in the UK and Ireland. In addition, the Company closed a distribution deal with Shout! Factory for diverse movies and TV content. As a result, Amcomri has amassed a library with over 2,500 films and 750 hours of TV and documentary content.

“We are mainly focused on library acquisitions in the early phase of our life as a public company,” Mr. Price added. “Amcomri’s movie and TV teams, led by Andy Lyon and Jonathan Ford, have extensive experience in global distribution and their reputations have brought a wide variety of independent producers to the table.”

Amcomri is not only distributing third-party content on a global basis, but it is also building its own production pipeline. Amcomri expects to release two in-house productions in time for the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival: “Left Behind—Rise of the Antichrist” and “A Home for the Holidays.” Both movies were directed and produced in Calgary, Alberta.

The Cannes Film Festival, a gathering of who’s who in the global movie industry, will be held from May 17-28, 2022.

“We’re delighted to launch these two movies under the Amcomri banner for the very first time. These films will allow us to have a strong representation at Cannes,” Mr. Price concluded. “The timing is right to showcase these movies, sign distribution deals and network with the major players in the industry.”

Amcomri will release its first quarter results for fiscal 2022 on or about May 15, 2022.

About Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (NEO: AMEN) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Productions, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights.

For further information about Amcomri, see its disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the company’s website at www.amcomrientertainmentinc.com.

