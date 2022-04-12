Clear Blue Technologies Selected to Provide Cloud-based, Smart Off-Grid Power Solutions to Viasat’s Community Internet Sites in Nigeria

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies (TSXV: CBLU), the market leader in smart off-grid power technology, today announced Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT), has selected Clear Blue’s Nano-Grid and new Pico-Grid power products to provide reliable, low-cost, clean energy solutions and management services at Viasat’s satellite-based Community Internet locations in Nigeria.

For this initiative, Clear Blue will provide its ground-breaking product, Pico-Grid. Pico-Grid uses Clear Blue’s cloud-based, smart off-grid systems and hardware architecture, designed specifically for Internet of Things (IoT) and Wi-Fi/satellite internet applications. A new product, Pico-Grid joins Clear Blue’s Illumient Smart City and Nano-Grid telecom products as the Company’s third line of innovative smart off-grid power technologies. Pico-Grid has the potential to support many more thousands of users in both the growing satellite internet sector and other new IoT verticals.

“Viasat’s Community Internet solution helps bring digital and social inclusion to remote and hard-to-reach communities by making high-quality satellite internet available,” said Miriam Tuerk, co-founder and CEO of Clear Blue Technologies. “Clear Blue is working with Viasat to provide smart off-grid power systems and management services at these sites. The market opportunity that satellite creates has been a core strategic focus for us over the past three years, and it is exciting to see the pico-grid products in the field as a result.”

Closing the Access Gap: Power and Connectivity

Viasat’s Community Internet solution aims to connect underserved and unconnected people around the globe, in locations where large gaps exist between demand and the affordability and availability of internet services. Specifically in Nigeria, Viasat selected Clear Blue’s Nano-Grid and Pico-Grid technology to provide an environmentally friendly, reliable source of power with corresponding management services, to help keep users connected.

About Clear Blue Technologies International (TSXV: CBLU)

Clear Blue delivers clean, managed, wireless power – anywhere and anytime. Using patented Smart Off-Grid technology, delivered through the Energy-as-a-Service business model, to manage lighting, telecom, Internet of Things devices, and other critical systems worldwide. Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Clear Blue is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol CBLU, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 0YA) and on the OTC venture exchange (OTCQB: CBUTF). Learn more at www.clearbluetechnologies.com .

