Worldwide Digital Twin Industry to 2027 - Featuring ABB, Cal-Tek and Dassault Systemes Among Others

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Digital Twin Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital twin market reached a value of US$ 10.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 54.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 31.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A digital twin is a virtual model that accurately reflects a physical object, process, or service. It relies on real-time and historical data to represent the past and present and stimulate predicted failures. It assists in undertaking effective actions and transforming businesses by accelerating the holistic understanding and optimal decision-making. It also aids in reducing the risk of accidents and unplanned downtime through failure, lowering maintenance costs, and ensuring production goals are achieved. As it offers increased reliability and availability through monitoring and simulation to improve overall performance, its demand is escalating around the world.



Digital Twin Market Trends:

There is presently a rise in the utilization of digital twins in the pharmaceutical industries across the globe. This represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Digital twins support effective research and design of products and provide valuable insights that help companies refine their products before starting production. They also offer greater efficiency throughout the manufacturing process and assist in determining which product materials can be opted. Consequently, they are employed in the production of aircraft prototypes worldwide.

Apart from this, the growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that allow engineers to test and communicate with sensors integrated with the operating products and deliver real-time prescriptive systems functioning and timely maintenance is driving the market. Additionally, there is an increase in the adoption of digital twin technology in the healthcare industry on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. This, along with the integration of 3D printing capability to lower the production and manufacturing cost through pre-testing and predictive analysis of goods, is projected to impel the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global digital twin market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, technology and end use.



Breakup by Type:

Product Digital Twin

Process Digital Twin

System Digital Twin

Breakup by Technology:

IoT and IIoT

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality

Big Data Analytics

5G

Breakup by End Use:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Oil and Gas

Agriculture

Residential and Commercial

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunication

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd, Accenture Plc, ANSYS Inc., AVEVA Group plc (Schneider Electric), Cal-Tek Srl, Cityzenith, Dassault Systemes, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, PTC Inc., SAP SE and Siemens AG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global digital twin market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital twin market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global digital twin market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Digital Twin Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Product Digital Twin

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Process Digital Twin

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 System Digital Twin

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 IoT and IIoT

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Blockchain

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Big Data Analytics

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 5G

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use

8.1 Aerospace and Defense

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Automotive and Transportation

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Healthcare

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Energy and Utilities

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Oil and Gas

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Agriculture

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Residential and Commercial

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Retail and Consumer Goods

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast

8.9 Telecommunication

8.9.1 Market Trends

8.9.2 Market Forecast

8.10 Others

8.10.1 Market Trends

8.10.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB Ltd

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Accenture Plc

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 ANSYS Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 AVEVA Group plc (Schneider Electric)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Cal-Tek Srl

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Cityzenith

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Dassault Systemes

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 General Electric Company

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 International Business Machines Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Microsoft Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 PTC Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 SAP SE

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Siemens AG

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1cfyx

Attachment