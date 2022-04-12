Progressive Care Gains SEC Reporting Status

Progressive Care announced effective April 11, 2022, its Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange



Miami, FL, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology provider, today announced that, effective April 11, 2022, its Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange (the “SEC”) to register its shares of common stock under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) became automatically effective.



The effective Form 10 obligates the Company to file Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in addition to complying with all other obligations under the Exchange Act. In addition, management and certain shareholders are subject to the beneficial ownership reporting requirements of Section 13 and 16 of the Exchange Act.



Alan Jay Weisberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “For me, it was always important to have the Company become fully reporting with the SEC. I know how critical it is for individual and institutional investors to have the Company file its financial reports with the SEC as it provides a higher level of confidence in the information reported by the Company and a superior level of transparency. I believe that the Company’s compliance with the Exchange Act will ultimately help drive shareholder value and enable us to access higher quality institutional capital. We remain committed to strong corporate governance and steadfast in pursuit of our journey to Nasdaq.”



Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.



Public Relations Contact:

Carlos Rangel

carlosr@pharmcorx.com



Investor Relations Contact:

ClearThink Capital

nyc@clearthink.capital

p917-658-7878