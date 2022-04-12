Worldwide Grease Industry to 2027 - Featuring AXEL Christiernsson, Carl Bechem and ENEOS Holdings Among Others

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grease Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global grease market reached a value of US$ 3.50 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.35 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 3.40% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Grease is a semi-solid lubricant used for protecting vessels, machines, vehicles and their components from corrosion, wear and tear. It contains performance-enhancing additives, lubricating fluids and thickeners. It is manufactured using rendered fat of waste animal parts, inedible lard and synthetic oil, or can be petroleum-derived containing a thickening agent. Grease acts as a sealant to minimize leakage of water and protects from contaminants. It assists in maintaining flexibility, protecting bearing surfaces, enhancing stop-start performance and reducing friction. It provides high thermal stability and wear resistance, enhanced rust-proofing performance, high viscosity index and corrosion protection. As a result, grease finds extensive application across various industries, such as automotive, chemical manufacturing, power generation, metallurgy, food and beverage.



Grease Market Trends:

Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Grease is widely used to lubricate ball joints, tie-rod ends, suspension, chassis, control arm-shafts and U-joints. In line with this, the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles is favoring the market growth. In addition, grease protects various auto parts, such as switches, connectors, wheel bearings and gears from wear and tear due to its stability and temperature tolerance properties.

Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of bio-based and environment-friendly grease manufactured using renewable, non-toxic materials with low sulfur levels, are providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of high-performance grease in wind power plants to remove residue and ensure cleaner operations is positively impacting the market growth. Apart from this, the implementation of various government initiatives to encourage the utilization of bio-based grease and the increasing product demand in the manufacturing sector are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global grease market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on thickener type, base oil and end user.



Breakup by Thickener Type:

Metallic-Soap Thickener

Non-Soap Thickener

Inorganic Thickener

Others

Breakup by Base Oil:

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Bio-based Oil

Breakup by End User:

Automotive

Construction and Off-Highways

General Manufacturing

Steel

Mining

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AXEL Christiernsson AB, Carl Bechem GmbH, Chemtool Incorporated (Lubrizol Corporation), ENEOS Holdings Inc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Gazpromneft - Lubricants Ltd. (Gazprom Neft PJSC), Harrison Manufacturing Company, Kluber Lubrication (Freudenberg Chemical Specialities SE & Co. KG), LUKOIL, Petromin Corporation (Al Dabbagh Group Holding Company Limited) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC.



