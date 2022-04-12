Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is Selected by Affinity to Provide Data and Advertising Solutions to Drive Awareness

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, today announced, it has been selected by Affinity to provide data and programmatic advertising services for the purpose of promoting brand awareness of their Affinity Token and ADAPT utility.



The Affinity token was created to bring community together while rewarding holders in stable coin BUSD and ADA. Affinity has also recently partnered with Safemoon and is listed on SafemoonSwap to help create a simple path to purchase for the Affinity Token.

Affinity’s ADAPT utility, is a peer-to-peer transaction application which allows users to send and receive crypto through the use of a simple username, so no wallet address is needed.

Affinity CEO Chris Santos said, “We are thrilled to be working with Mobiquity to help us build awareness around our token and more specifically, around our groundbreaking ADAPT product. Similar to what Venmo has done for peer-to-peer banking, we believe that it’s time to let the crypto world know what ADAPT is all about and how we can revolutionize the peer-to-peer process, making it faster, simpler and most secure.”

Sean Trepeta, President of Mobiquity Networks, said “It has been a very exciting time at Mobiquity as our crypto-core and crypto-curious audience grows every day. We are excited to see companies like Affinity use our audience to build their brand and become trusted names in the crypto community.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

About Affinity

Affinity is a next generation token that was built with community in mind. Affinity currently provides for the highest rewards of any reflection token on the market, where 87.5% of all fees collected are put directly back to the holders wallet in the form of BUSD which is approximately 53% more than other popular rewards tokens on the market. For more information, please visit https://affinitybsc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group

Email: john@TheColumbiaMarketingGroup.com

Phone: 646-736-1900