Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com, and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.

What:Enphase Energy’s First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
  
Date:Tuesday, April 26, 2022
  
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
  
Live Call:877.644.1284
  
International:+1.707.287.9355
  
Participant Passcode:9774335
  
Replay:United States: 855.859.2056
 International: +1.404.537.3406
 Passcode: 9774335

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries.
Contact:

Karen Sagot
Enphase Energy, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@enphaseenergy.com


