IDLife, LLC Announces New CEO

FRISCO, Texas, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDLife, LLC, announced that Josh Paine has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and facilitate and implement strategic organizational decisions. Logan Stout will continue as the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Logan Stout had been looking for four years for someone "with the same core values IDLife stands for and someone with excellent operational and financial expertise and a proven background. Josh Paine is exactly what I prayed for."

"One of my passions as a leader is to build the processes necessary to unlock a company's full potential," said Josh Paine. "IDLife is poised for massive growth and scale - we already have groundbreaking products; now it's time to marry them with proven processes. I'm so excited about the opportunity to collaborate with this team and help IDLife fulfill its purpose, helping more people do life better in all areas of their life."

About Josh Paine

Before joining IDLife, Josh Paine has been credited with scaling six notable companies, building profitable organizations on a global scale while following the principles of Conscious Capitalism.

Mr. Paine is a highly accomplished, results-driven executive focused on unlocking value in entrepreneurial-led organizations through strategy, hands-on leadership, focused execution, servant leadership and culture.

Mr. Paine holds a bachelor's degree in accounting, a master's in finance from Texas A&M University and is a graduate of the Stagen Leadership Academy.

He is also a board member of the LoneStar Chapter of Young Presidents Organization (YPO), and a former board member of the North Texas Make-a-Wish Foundation, SignaPay, Leader Formation International and West Dallas Community School. Mr. Paine is an adjunct speaker at the Texas A&M Business School and was a finalist for E&Y's Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2014.

About IDLife

IDLife is a health and wellness company established in 2014 and is revolutionizing the industry with customized nutrition and premium lifestyle products. IDLife was founded on the principle that no two people are alike; every person has unique nutritional needs. IDLife's mission is to offer the highest quality products and programs available to help consumers lead a healthier life.

