MKS Becomes #1 Market Leader in RF Power Supplies

ANDOVER, Mass., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, is pleased to announce it became the global market leader in RF Power Supplies in 2021, as recently reported by TechInsights (formerly VLSI Research), an independent research and analytics firm. TechInsights also reported year over year share gains for MKS across a number of other critical subsystem categories, such as RF Power Matching Networks, Remote Plasma Sources, Pressure Sensing, Residual Gas Analyzers and Linear Motion Subsystems.



2021 marked another year of strong growth in industry spending on semiconductor capital equipment. Revenue from MKS’ Semiconductor Market grew almost 32% percent year over year, driven by robust demand across MKS’ vacuum and photonics portfolios. MKS’ portfolio breadth serving deposition, etch, wet clean, lithography, metrology and inspection applications is unique to the industry, and has allowed MKS to become a foundational enabler of global semiconductor manufacturing processes.

As per TechInsights, MKS became the market leader in RF Power Supplies in 2021, gaining almost 1 percent of share, building on almost 10 percent of share gains in 2020. MKS also delivered more than 2 percent of share gains in RF Power Matching Networks and Linear Motion Subsystems, and more than 3 percent of share gains in Residual Gas Analyzers. In addition, MKS further extended its market leadership in Remote Plasma Sources and Pressure Sensing, gaining more than 2 percent of share in each category. This translated into another year of share gain for MKS in total Critical Subsystems for 2021.

“We are very proud to become the market leader in RF Power Supplies, which is a culmination of years of focused investments, rapid innovation and strong execution - and we are well positioned to benefit from continued industry investments into vertical scaling,” said John T.C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS. “In addition to reaching a new milestone in RF Power Supplies, we also took share in a number of other critical subsystem categories, demonstrating the value of our unique portfolio breadth, and deep commitment to help accelerate our customers’ roadmaps.”

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, temperature sensing, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, and research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

