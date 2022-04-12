Michelin: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE

           Clermont-Ferrand, April 12th, 2022

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 357,060,900

Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register
under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares
making up the Company’s capital

(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16
of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

DateNumber of sharesTotal number of voting rights
 

2022/03/31

 		 

178,530,462		 

Number of theoretical voting rights: 241,799,701

 

Number of voting rights: 241,727,402*

 

     * Considering 72,299 treasury shares

Investor Relations

 

Guillaume Jullienne
+33 (0) 7 86 09 68 01

 

guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com

 

Flavien Huet
+33 (0) 7 77 85 04 82

 

flavien.huet@michelin.com

 

Pierre Hassaïri
+33 (0) 6 84 32 90 81
pierre.hassairi@michelin.com		Media Relations

 

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@michelin.com

 

Individual Shareholders

 

Isabelle Maizaud-Aucouturier
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05
isabelle.maizaud-aucouturier@michelin.com

 

Muriel Floc’Hlay
Muriel.floc-hlay@michelin.com

 

Clémence Rodriguez
+33 (0) 4 73 32 15 11
clemence.daturi-rodriguez@michelin.com

 

DISCLAIMER
This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with Autorité des marchés financiers, which are also available from the Michelin website /www.michelin.com/en.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statement

