American drone maker Skyfish and DroneLogbook partner to simplify and automate drone data logging for commercial and government sectors

MISSOULA, Mont., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyfish, American made survey-grade engineering drones, announced the addition of secure, enhanced mission data tracking to Skyfish’s M4 and M6 drone platforms through a partnership with DroneLogbook. Pilots can now keep track of equipment performance, maintenance schedules, and all information to comply with FAA regulations.



Skyfish M4 and Skyfish M6 drones are designed for precision engineering use-cases in the commercial and government sectors and support a broad range of sensors. Skyfish UAVs are most notably used for photogrammetry and 3D modeling of large infrastructure, but Skyfish drones can also integrate with thermal, OGI, and hyperspectral sensors, perform Lidar missions and robotic maneuvers.

DroneLogbook provides commercial drone operators with operations software to manage risk and maintain compliance. DroneLogbook allows users to plan missions (check airspace), manage fleets & personnel, track maintenance & inspections, provide detailed reporting and more. Its software, accessible through cloud based and mobile apps, allows pilots to automatically record crucial flight data – including flight time, GPS and altimeter data, weather conditions, airspace status updates and more. DroneLogbook tracks all drone operations to allow for the creation of reports in seconds.

Skyfish Mission Control software is now able to automatically cloud synchronize flight telemetry data to DroneLogbook servers as soon as the pilot lands their Skyfish drone – vastly improving ROI for the end user, reducing data processing time, streamlining compliance reporting, and simplifying planning and drone inspection.

“Skyfish’s partnership with DroneLogbook makes commercial drone programs more efficient and simpler – regardless of fleet size – and delivers an enterprise-grade flight logging solution,” said Dr. Orest Pilskalns, Skyfish CEO.

“The depth of this integration with Skyfish results in one of the easiest, most efficient compliance workflows in the US-made drone industry, greatly improving ROI,” said Yves Jusot, DroneLogbook CEO & Co-founder.

About Skyfish — Precision Drones for Engineering

Founded by mapping technology pioneer Dr. Orest Pilskalns, Skyfish drones are made in America. Skyfish.ai is headquartered in beautiful Stevensville, Montana, creating a local thriving community of mapping, modeling, and radar technology specialists. The company’s full (UAS) technology stack, autonomous navigation platform, and precision measurement capability are mission built for engineering use cases and critical infrastructure targets requiring highly accurate inspection, measurement, and analysis. Contact www.skyfish.ai for more info.

Come visit Skyfish at AUVSI show April 25-28, 2022 in Orlando, FL at Booth #2511.

Skyfish Media Contact: john@skyfish.ai | 1-604-763-1008

Skyfish Sales Contact: Paul Tardif | sales@skyfish.ai | 1-770-265-4793



For more information on Skyfish and its M4 and M6 drones, visit www.skyfish.ai

To learn more about DroneLogbook, visit www.dronelogbook.com



