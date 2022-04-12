Yellow Corporation Recognized as The Home Depot’s LTL Carrier of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) is honored to be named the less-than-truckload (LTL) Carrier of the Year for 2021 by The Home Depot. This award reflects Yellow’s continuous commitment to its partners in providing superior freight services and an enhanced customer experience as a super-regional LTL carrier.



Awarded each year by The Home Depot, the honor recognizes the LTL carrier that shows a commitment to excellence in service performance, responding to and resolving issues, and providing creative solutions.

“This is an incredible recognition from one of our most valued partners,” said Jason Bergman, chief commercial officer for Yellow. “I am extremely proud of our team at Yellow, as this is a testament to their resilience in these adverse times of ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain.”

The Home Depot named Yellow its LTL Carrier of the Year to recognize Yellow’s constant support in always exceeding expectations with Final Mile Delivery. “We appreciate their partnership as we work to build the fastest, most efficient and reliable supply chain in home improvement,” said John Drake, vice president of transportation at The Home Depot.

To learn more about Yellow's services and capabilities, please visit https://www.myyellow.com/us/en/services.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, whose principal office is in Nashville, Tenn., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.