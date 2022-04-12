Shipamax Selects Chain.io to Simplify Data Automation and Promote Cost Savings for Parties Across the Supply Chain

PHILADELPHIA, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain.io , a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced an integration with Shipamax , a data automation and consolidation tool built for supply chain scalability. The integration of Shipamax into Chain.io’s network of partners assists Shipamax customers by converting unstructured data, such as PDFs, scans and images, into machine-readable formats. The data is then used to automate manual tasks such as reconciling accounts payable invoices, creating and managing forwarding jobs or populating customs declarations.



Automated data reconciled from customer invoices deposited in Shipamax will be transferred through Chain.io’s sophisticated backend connectivity tools and made available for easy input into their TMS.

“Leading freight forwarders need to be able to have access to easy-to-use data automation tools that not only save against the bottom line, but also lead times,” said Clark Wright, Director of Channels and Partnerships at Chain.io. "Adding Shipamax to our network allows our customers to automate their trade invoice data and reconcile invoices to free up their workforce to complete necessary customer relationship-management duties."

Chain.io’s platform will facilitate the integration of automated and reconciled invoice data with Shipamax, integrating billions of data points into Chain.io’s connective network. Simplifying this complex data-reconciliation enables customers to harness Shipamax’s unique capabilities in processing, validating and extracting profit-saving insights from their invoice data.

Jenna Brown, CEO of Shipamax said, “Chain.io provides an essential data integration solution across the global supply chain. Together, we are creating a shared layer of data automation and transformation. Forwarders can now easily scale profits, unlock process improvements and ensure internal compliances are met in an advanced and cutting-edge manner. Chain.io allows our customers to make these integrations so much faster and more smoothly without a heavy internal IT lift.”

About Chain.io ( www.chain.io )

Chain.io is a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain. Chain.io helps anyone involved in buying or moving products around the world work with supply chain vendors, customers, and software platforms more efficiently. With logistics expertise built into the heart of its software, Chain.io plugs into any ecosystem seamlessly and makes sure the right data is going to the right people at the right time. Customers leverage Chain.io’s network to optimize critical business processes. Chain.io shines when solving complex supply chain challenges and problems that require integrating multiple types of technologies.

The Chain.io network includes shippers, logistics service providers, and the software packages that support them. For more information, please visit www.chain.io .

About Shipamax

Shipamax provides simple, end-to-end automation for logistics organizations. Enabling scalable document processing to reduce errors, ensure compliance and increase visibility, Shipamax focuses on automating the full operational workflow, not just the data extraction. Shipamax uses AI and machine learning to convert unstructured data (PDFs, Scans, Images) into machine-readable formats. The data is then used to automate manual tasks such as reconciling Accounts Payable invoices, creating and managing forwarding jobs or populating customs declarations. And, with a simple browser based platform, Shipamax helps customers, through the analysis of data, to improve processes at every stage of the workflow.

Working with freight forwarding operational, technical and finance teams, from local regional players to global enterprises, we're making one of the largest segments of the global economy – logistics – more scalable and adaptable to today's on-demand world. For more information, please visit www.shipamax.com .

Media Contact:

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com