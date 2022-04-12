RTI Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S. and Spain for the Fourth Consecutive Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the fourth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at RTI. This year, 97 percent of employees said it’s a great place to work — 57 points higher than the average U.S. company.



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“The GPTW certification rates RTI by our best critics: our employees,” said Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI. “A strong culture is no accident; it takes listening and action. We use the GPTW anonymous survey and employee comments to improve. It’s gratifying to see that after four years, we’ve improved significantly in all 20 measured categories. We are proud of the People (HR) and management teams at RTI, but this honor also belongs to all our employees, to our customers, to our opportunity, and to our mission. Our unique culture is the glue that binds us together to truly work as one.”

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily — it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that RTI is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

The Great Place to Work survey highlights a number of key factors that make RTI truly a great workplace. Employees consistently said they feel management is honest and ethical, approachable, and easy to talk to. Employees continue to give high praise to RTI’s unique and inclusive company culture, 1RTI, in which they feel welcomed, treated fairly regardless of sexual orientation, race, gender and age, supported to care for their responsibilities at home, and empowered to take time off from work when they need it. RTI supports unlimited work from home, fully remote location, in-office work, or any combination. We provide location freedom across geographies with in-person “team weeks” so you can grow to know your coworkers without missing out on growing your family. We even pay an extra bonus if you take uninterrupted vacations. At RTI, you can work in a positive, supportive, diverse environment with a team that cares about you.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great manager at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

At RTI, this comes from deliberate focus on building careers. The company has an extensive career development program open to all, with a mentored certification course for managers. Innovative compensation programs include peer bonuses and a program to push more equity value to employees. As the survey reflects, RTI shares a significantly greater stake in the company’s enterprise value growth than at other companies. These unique training and compensation programs combine to help employees discover and build rewarding careers.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,800 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

