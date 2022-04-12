Andes Enters RISC-V CPU IP Market in India with Partner Excelmax

Hsinchu, Taiwan, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, today announces a partnership with Excelmax Technologies Pvt Ltd to represent, promote and support all Andes RISC-V products in India.

India, the world’s sixth largest economy, is witnessing significant growth in electronic manufacturing services over the past few years. Due to the large and growing population of Indian engineers in Silicon Valley, the bonding between international tier one high-tech companies and India is getting closer. Favorable government new policies provide more incentives to home grown SoC design houses and international chipmakers to grow and pursue semiconductor design and manufacture for local as well as international markets. India also plans to set up domestic design companies and invests in developing high-tech clusters. The strong demand for advanced chips is accelerating the growth of the SoC development market, which is expected to be at nearly 10% CAGR.

Excelmax, headquartered at Bangalore and founded by industry experts in the field of VLSI and embedded domain, is a product engineering services house focusing in the areas of ASIC/FPGA and embedded design. Excelmax has strong presence in India in terms of wide client base across all verticals, has grown exponentially, and poises to grow further aiming to be a premier solutions provider catering to semiconductor industry. The leadership team members all have more than 20 years experience in embedded system hardware/software design and verification.

“India SoC market and demand for CPU IP are growing so fast that Andes can’t ignore. It is important to provide our sales and technical support capabilities there, that’s why we chose Excelmax as our partner,” said Frankwell Lin, Chairman and CEO of Andes Technology. “Excelmax is familiar and working with many of India’s technology leaders for years which makes our partnership more effective. We are excited to cooperate with Excelmax in expanding the visibility and market share of Andes RISC-V processors in India.”

"Andes Technology is the world's leading provider of RISC-V CPU IP for a variety of applications such as 5G, AI, IoT, MCU, Networking, Storage and Wearables,” said Shekhar Patil, CEO and founder of Excelmax Technologies. “Our SoC customers are eager to have high performance and cost-effective CPU IPs for their design. We look forward to offering our customers the full line of Andes industry-leading RISC-V cores and promoting our professional customer service throughout India."

About Andes Technology

Seventeen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is publicly listed company ( TWSE: 6533 ; SIN: US03420C2089 ; ISIN: US03420C1099 ) and a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Andes’ fifth-generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 3 billion in 2021 and continues to rise. By the end of 2021, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 10 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com . Follow Andes on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube !

About Excelmax Technologies Pvt Ltd



To address perennial challenges of accelerated time-to-market and improved product quality, Leverage Excelmax’s VLSI and Embedded engineering services to build and retain competitive advantage. Founded by experts and with vast experience, Excelmax has created value with our engineering services offerings at numerous global corporations and earned accolades. Recognized as one of India’s fastest growing technology companies, with a strong team of domain experts, we offer consulting services for ASIC Digital Design and Verification, DFT and Physical design, Analog design, Embedded Application Software, Embedded Firmware and Product design and Solutions.

