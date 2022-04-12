Comprise adds Denver Business Journal’s 2022 Best Places to Work to awards portfolio, making for a ‘Triple Crown’ during extraordinary growth period

BOULDER, Colo., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprise™, a full-service agency that delivers compelling and comprehensive communications services, including public relations, digital marketing, website development, content creation and more, today announced the Denver Business Journal named Comprise to its 2022 Best Places to Work list, the agency’s third prominent award since last November.

“It’s impossible to do great work without a happy team that has the tools they need, a healthy work-life balance and access to professional development to stay on top of their game,” said Doyle Albee, president and CEO at Comprise. “As a full-service B2B tech PR agency, we ‘do the hard stuff,’ but we also enjoy quarterly 'mandatory fun’ events, early Fridays during the summer, free yoga classes and unlimited flex time.”



The Denver Business Journal received more than 250 nominations, and Comprise was listed in the small companies category, highlighting organizations with 10 to 24 employees. Comprise currently staffs 19 employees at its Boulder-based headquarters, in additional offices in Denver and Fort Collins, and remotely with employees in a number of states.

The Best Places to Work award comes on the heels of two recent global award wins. In November, Comprise won Business Intelligence Group’s PR Agency of the Year, and in March, PR Daily’s Top Agency Awards honored Comprise as a winner in the Technology Campaign category.

“During the last 18 months of tremendous growth, Comprise dug deep to collaborate and reinforce our values while implementing new policies and procedures to align our staff, inspire creativity and maximize efficiency,” said Amy Leger, COO and client services officer at Comprise. “Our supportive team, ideal work-life balance, and personal and professional connection are what keep our employees and our clients happy.”

Comprise rebranded from MAPRagency in February. The agency’s client portfolio includes CableLabs, Vaisala, Bob Woodruff Foundation, Valyant AI, Alpha Graphics and Cliintel.

For more information on Comprise and its services, visit comprise.agency.

About Comprise:

​​Bringing together everything communications should be, Comprise is a full-service agency that delivers the compelling and comprehensive communications services our clients need to move their businesses forward. Focused on creating effective solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs, we develop and execute communications initiatives that tell the right story to the right audience in the right way. Founded in 1991 in Boulder, Colorado, Comprise serves clients globally by leveraging a deep legacy of success in strategic public relations, content creation, social media strategy and management, SEO, web design and development, webinar production, and creative services to help clients connect with their audiences and achieve their goals. For more information, visit www.comprise.agency.

