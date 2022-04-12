JumpCloud Launches New Community for IT Admins

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced the launch of the JumpCloud Community , an industry forum and community for IT professionals to connect and share ideas, guides and templates that help them solve professional and technical challenges. 2021 research gathered from over 400 small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) IT admins showed that SMEs see no less complexity across their technical stack than their enterprise peers, but face more challenges from smaller staffs, budgets, and a lack of established processes. The JumpCloud Community is a free resource developed with the SME in mind, where IT professionals can find help from peers.



“The JumpCloud Community is easily my favorite place to ‘take a break from work’,” said Steven Hodges, systems administrator at Webspec. “You can talk to people from every skill-set about anything, work or not. It’s a great place to get ideas, ask for help, or debate the ethicality of using a ‘Thanos IT Easy Button’.”

As a product-led growth (PLG) company, JumpCloud is focused on providing IT teams useful information about best practices, technology trends, and products. With over 180,000 organizations using JumpCloud, the Community is an essential resource for sharing expertise. Just as JumpCloud University offers free product training and certification on the JumpCloud platform, the JumpCloud Community will be another free resource, with coverage for all IT topics, not only the JumpCloud product.

“Building connections is a core JumpCloud company value, and that includes community,” said Becky Scott, senior manager of technical community at JumpCloud. “We want to provide a space for IT admins to learn, grow, share ideas, and meet their colleagues. Even though many of us work remotely now, a core need to connect and share still drives us."

Join the conversation at https://community.jumpcloud.com ; it’s free and there’s no registration required to browse the site.

Resources:

● Zero Trust Demystified , an SME’s guide to Zero Trust and actionable tips for successful implementation.

● IT Admin’s Toolkit for 2022 , a guide to support 2022 and ensure IT strategy is secure and ready for the long haul.

● JumpCloud Lounge , a Slack channel where IT admins gather, ask questions, and share experiences and expertise.

● JumpCloud blog , where admins can review technical articles, follow step-by-step how-to guides, evaluate feature and product comparisons, and learn essential tips and tricks for IT admins.

● JumpCloud University , where admins can enroll in free courses for all skill levels and earn official JumpCloud certification.

● The IT Hour , a weekly community program open to anyone, which focuses on everything in the life of the IT admin.

● The IT Admin Community Network Meetup , an international meetup network sponsored by JumpCloud, open to any IT admin looking to make peer connections locally.

