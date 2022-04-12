The Industry Solutions Organization at Microsoft Partners with vFunction to Unveil New Java Refactoring Service

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vFunction , a platform using automation and AI to modernize legacy applications for the cloud, today announced a partnership with Microsoft Services Industry Solutions on a new Java Refactoring Service. Purpose-built for today’s enterprise challenges, the new Java Refactoring Service empowers global customers to automatically and rapidly transform complex Java monoliths into microservices and accelerate the journey to Microsoft Azure. Microsoft selected the patented, award-winning vFunction Cloud Native Modernization Platform to power the Java Refactoring Service after rigorous internal testing and validation.

Application and legacy systems modernization is a leading priority and initiative for CIOs in 2022 . Successful modernization efforts require a continuous process that addresses significant organizational change management spanning people, processes, and technologies. vFunction and Microsoft are helping customers by delivering the powerful automation needed to modernize legacy applications that were previously hampered by risky, manual, or outdated modernization practices. With the Java Refactoring Service, Azure customers now have an end-to-end platform that enables them to modernize hundreds of legacy applications that they were previously unable to modernize and unlock the full benefits of the cloud, including elasticity, rapid innovation, restored engineering velocity, and reduced technical debt, costs, and risks.

“Together with vFunction, we’re excited to launch this Java Refactoring Service to the market, allowing us to deliver a proven solution designed to modernize our customers’ most important legacy applications,” said Darren Dillon, CTO Azure Cloud & AI at Microsoft. “This powerful solution automates and speeds the modernization process, allowing a host of legacy applications to move seamlessly to Microsoft Azure.”

“vFunction’s mission is to accelerate the journey to cloud native architecture and unlock the full benefits of the cloud for customers so that they may lower technical debt, restore engineering velocity, speed innovation, and reduce costs and risks associated with outdated manual processes,” said Moti Rafalin, CEO and Co-founder of vFunction. “We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft Industry Solutions to deliver these important modernization capabilities to Azure customers.”

To learn more and schedule a demo, please visit: https://vfunction.com/partners/microsoft-azure/ .



Please note that .NET support is tentatively planned for late Q3 2022.

About vFunction

vFunction is an AI-driven platform for developers and architects that intelligently and automatically transforms complex monolithic Java applications into microservices, restoring engineering velocity and optimizing the benefits of the cloud. Designed to eliminate the time, risk and cost constraints of manually modernizing business applications, vFunction delivers a scalable, repeatable factory model purpose-built for cloud native modernization. With vFunction, leading companies around the world are accelerating the journey to cloud-native architecture and gaining a competitive edge. vFunction is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in Israel. To learn more, visit www.vfunction.com .