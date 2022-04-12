Katapult Schedules Quarterly Financial Results and Annual Meeting of Stockholders

PDF Version



PLANO, Texas, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, will release its first quarter ending March 31, 2022, financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, before market open. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM ET on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, to discuss the company’s financial results.



A live audio webcast of the first quarter earnings call will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at http://ir.katapultholdings.com/.

A live dial-in for the first quarter earnings call will be available at (888) 302-0680 (domestic) or (281) 962-4859 (international). The conference ID number is 2473023. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 11:00 AM ET on May 24, 2022, at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 2473023.

Katapult Holdings, Inc., will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“2022 Annual Meeting”) on June 7, 2022, and the record date for the 2022 Annual Meeting will be April 8, 2022. The time of the 2022 Annual Meeting will be set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is holding the 2022 Annual Meeting as a virtual-only meeting, which will be conducted via live online webcast.

