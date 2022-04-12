Nautilus Biotechnology Appoints Gwen Weld as Chief People Officer and Sheri Wilcox, Ph.D., as Vice President of Affinity Reagent Development

SEATTLE, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced the appointments of Gwen Weld as Chief People Officer and Sheri Wilcox, Ph.D., as Vice President of Affinity Reagent Development, adding further experience to its senior leadership team in its ongoing expansion of the organization.



Gwen Weld, Chief People Officer

Gwen Weld brings to Nautilus more than 25 years of senior leadership in human resources, organizational culture, and business strategy. Immediately prior to joining the company, Ms. Weld served as Interim Chief People Officer at Amperity. She previously held the positions of Vice President of Global People and Infrastructure at Isilon Systems for more than six years and General Manager of Human Resources at Microsoft Corporation for nearly twenty years, leading Microsoft’s human resources agenda for its various groups and overseeing worldwide recruiting and alternative staffing. Ms. Weld studied business administration at Pace University.

“Gwen’s breadth and depth of experience makes her extraordinarily well-suited to help us scale out a world-class team, deepen our high-performance culture, and do so in a way that creates an inclusive, driven, and highly collaborative work environment at Nautilus,” said Sujal Patel, co-founder and CEO of Nautilus. “I am thrilled to work with Gwen as we prioritize building a people-first culture that supports our growing teams as they deliver transformative technologies into the world.”

Sheri Wilcox, Ph.D., Vice President of Affinity Reagent Development

Sheri Wilcox, Ph.D., joins Nautilus from SomaLogic, where she was instrumental in the development of the SomaScan Platform and SOMAmer reagents over 21 years at the company and most recently served as Senior Director of Global Scientific Engagement. Dr. Wilcox advanced through positions of increasing responsibility at SomaLogic, including Associate Director of Aptamer Discovery where she guided research of aptamers for biomarker discovery and directed the high-throughput generation of SOMAmer reagents, and Senior Director of Analytical and Discovery Sciences, leading SOMAmer discovery and characterization efforts, as well as several collaborations. Before joining SomaLogic, she applied mass spectrometric methods to understanding antibiotic resistance as a postdoctoral fellow at Pharmacia, prior to its merger with Pfizer Inc. Dr. Wilcox received her B.S. in chemistry from Vanderbilt University, and her Ph.D. in macromolecular and cellular structure and chemistry from Scripps Research.

“Dr. Wilcox is a renowned protein scientist who has been a driving force behind the acceleration of emerging proteomic technologies,” said Parag Mallick, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Scientist of Nautilus. “Her decades of research advancing human proteomics and communicating its potential to improve healthcare not only aligns with, but strengthens our vision to democratize access to the proteome and enable the development of innovative diagnostics and therapeutics. We are excited to welcome her to our team.”

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle and its research and development headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nautilus’ expectations with respect to the suitability of the Nautilus product platform to investigate proteins and proteoforms; and expectations with respect to the functionality and performance of Nautilus’ product platform, its potential impact on pharmaceutical development and drug discovery; and the ability of management personnel to contribute to the execution of Nautilus’ strategic plans and goals. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning the development of Nautilus’ products and target markets and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the accuracy of Nautilus’ assumptions and its ability to achieve the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include (without limitation) the following: Nautilus’ product platform is not yet commercially available and remains subject to significant scientific and technical development, which is inherently challenging and difficult to predict, particularly with respect to highly novel and complex products such as those being developed by Nautilus. Even if our development efforts are successful, our product platform will require substantial validation of its functionality and utility in life science research. In the course of Nautilus’ scientific and technical development and associated product validation and commercialization, we may experience material delays as a result of unanticipated events. We cannot provide any guarantee or assurance with respect to the outcome of our development, collaboration, and commercialization initiatives or with respect to their associated timelines. For a more detailed description of additional risks and uncertainties facing Nautilus and its development efforts, investors should refer to the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC as well as in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Nautilus disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

Nautilus uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.nautilus.bio), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with Regulation FD. Therefore, Nautilus encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Nautilus to review the information it makes public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

