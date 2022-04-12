The Vita Coco Company Releases First Impact Report

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ: COCO) released its first-ever annual Impact Report. The report covers the results of the company’s sustainable and social impact programming from 2020-2021 and includes the company’s ambition to map its coconut carbon footprint, from the farm all the way to retail and product disposal, by the end of 2022.



“Today, as our company grows, so does our ability to partner and grow with key people and organizations who help create a shared community where everyone wins — from our growers around the world, to our employees, to the small businesses and bodega owners who stock our products,” Mike Kirban, the CEO of The Vita Coco Company said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done so far, and I can’t wait to see how far we’ll go.”

The Impact Report details three pillars which together form the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance framework. They include protecting the planet’s natural resources, championing health and wellness in society, and building thriving communities within the company’s grower network and beyond.

The report describes the company’s plan to establish future metrics for its ESG work so that it can track what it calls its “Return on Impact.”

The report also details the work of The Vita Coco Project, the company’s commitment to positively influence the lives of 1 million people in coconut farming communities around the world. Since its inception, The Vita Coco Project has:

Built 30 classrooms in communities where the company sources coconuts and other materials

Planted more than 69,000 seedlings to replace aging trees and promote biodiversity

Trained 7,000 farmers in regenerative and agronomic best practices



Taken together, this work measurably affected more than 30,000 people within the communities where the company sources coconuts and other materials.

The company has also donated over 6.5 million meals and an additional $2.1 million worth of in-kind products and financial contributions to local communities.

The Vita Coco Company’s 2021 Impact Report also details the company’s current workforce demographics and its ambition to build a workforce that reflects the diverse identities of its consumers.

In 2021, The Vita Coco Company incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation, which requires the company’s board of directors and management to balance the impact of their decisions not only on shareholders but also on the company’s other stakeholders and to consider the social and environmental consequences of the company’s decisions. The Vita Coco Company also recently became a Certified B Corporation™. The report includes a breakdown of the company’s B Impact Assessment™ score, which was reviewed by B Lab™ in 2020-21.

The full report is available on the company’s investor relations website, https://investors.thevitacococompany.com/

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by co-CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

The company is a B Corp™ and is incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation.

