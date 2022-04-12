OrthoPediatrics Spotlights Award-Winning ApiFix® Technology at IMAST

WARSAW, Ind., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, showcased its award-winning technology, the ApiFix® System, at the 2022 International Meeting on Advanced Spine Techniques (IMAST) held in Miami, Florida April 6-9, 2022.



The IMAST meeting offered a comprehensive program of lectures given from an outstanding international faculty as well as hands-on workshops focused on a variety of adult and pediatric spine topics including scoliosis pathologies, cervical spine, lumbo-sacral junction, conservative therapies and neuromonitoring.

Over the course of the event, the Company also highlighted the unique benefits of its RESPONSE™ Scoliosis System, FIREFLY Pedicle Screw Navigation Guides, and 7-D Image Guided Surgery technology. During the conference the Company conducted a hands-on workshop on its ApiFix® procedure, a technology which offers a non-fusion alternative to adolescent idiopathic scoliosis surgery. The workshop, led by Dr. Geoff Haft, MD and IMAST faculty Dr. Ron El-Hawary, MD allowed participants to discuss their questions about AIS and treatment options directly with their peers.

Concurrently on Thursday, April 7, ApiFix was named the Gold Winner of the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA). Entrants were scored based on five criteria: design and engineering innovations, user-related innovations, benefits to overall healthcare, benefits to patients, and differentiation in the market.

The ApiFix procedure offers select AIS patients a less invasive, motion-preserving option for achieving curve correction – without the permanence of fusion. The ApiFix system’s novel approach to correcting spinal deformity is a welcome medical advancement that has the ability to disrupt the continuum of care for scoliosis treatment in certain pediatric patients. Its elegant design and biomechanical considerations combined with the simplistic posterior approach is unmatched.

Dave Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer of OrthoPediatrics commented, “We are pleased to continue to partner with IMAST to offer opportunities for surgeons to discuss and learn about current topics in the spine society with their colleagues. We are committed to collaborating with our surgeon community to develop new and better treatment options for children globally. Winning the MDEA Gold Award for ApiFix exemplifies this commitment and demonstrates the hard work put forth by our international team.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 37 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States. OrthoPediatrics acquired ApiFix Ltd. in April 2020. The ApiFix system has FDA and CE Mark approvals and is now available in the USA as well as countries throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas. For more information, please visit www.apifix.com and www.orthopediatrics.com.

