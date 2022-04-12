Olney Family Clinic Joins CrossTx in Effort to Improve Patient Outcomes and Coordination of Care With CCM

OLNEY, Texas, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical practices across Texas are focusing a dedicated team of healthcare professionals on their Medicare beneficiaries to help them stay on track and improve their quality of life. Olney Family Clinic (Olney Hamilton Hospital) located in Olney, Texas, embraces this vision to "provide quality, primary emergent health care in a community-based environment strive to involve our community in education preventive services." Olney launched an initiative to start an "in-house" Chronic Care Management program to improve the care of its aging patients.

Chronic Care Management (CCM) and other care coordination service lines that are used in Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) like Olney Family Clinic help patients feel more connected to the care and improve care coordination and health outcomes. Many activities are included in CCM outside of visits in the office, including but not limited to personalized outreach, typically through phone calls, education on chronic conditions, reviewing visit information with specialists/other healthcare providers, lab result reviews, connecting to services in the community such as meals on wheels, and managing coordination after a hospital or specialist visit.

Michael Huff, CEO of Olney Hamilton Hospital, embraces the program. "Chronic Care Management beneficiaries will be receiving personal attention and help; they receive a personalized care plan and regular check-ins. CCM participants will be able to reach out to their designated care coordinator to help make the most informed choices for their wellness."

Benefiting Patients, Providers, and Clinics

Patients with multiple chronic conditions benefit from care coordination efforts in programs such as CCM. The expanded scope of practice beyond typical office visits improves patient satisfaction, medication compliance, and coordination of services. For the providers in the clinic, care coordination supports the team-based approach to care while alleviating provider burnout. Additional service lines, such as Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) and Principle Care Management (PCM) are included in care management and can offer additional care for patients.

Olney Family Clinic has chosen the premier Care Coordination program provider CrossTx. The CrossTx platform makes it simple to plan patient interventions, track care, build comprehensive care plans, scale through multiple service lines (BHI, PCM, etc.), and connect with community resources and caregivers.

"The coordinated patients in the CrossTx Care Coordination Programs often have better health outcomes, reduced admissions and readmissions, as well as feel an increased level of patient loyalty to their care coordinator and primary care provider," shared Chandra Donnell, Vice President of Client Success, CrossTx.

About CrossTx

CrossTx, a leading cloud-based health and human services network technology platform based in Bozeman, Montana, supports care coordination, patient discharge planning, referral management, and care management for value-based programs and initiatives. Check out the website at www.crosstx.com.

About Olney

Committed to providing quality healthcare with a team of dedicated physicians and caring staff, Hamilton Hospital is a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital nestled in Northern Young County, in Olney, Texas. We have been offering quality healthcare professionals with state-of-the-art equipment that our residents have come to expect and deserve for over 113 years. The hospital also operates two rural health clinics, with a dedicated staff of healthcare professionals. https://olneyhamiltonhospital.com/

