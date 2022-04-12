MediWound's EscharEx Highlighted in Poster and Oral Presentation at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring 2022

YAVNE, Israel, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced that clinical data from the Company’s EscharEx® phase 2 trials was highlighted in a poster and oral presentation at the 35th Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring Conference. The abstract poster was one of ten posters, out of the 235 posters presented, to be selected for certificate and featured during the Poster Grand Rounds session of the SAWC spring conference.



The poster entitled: “Results from an Ongoing Open Phase 2 Study Assessing the Safety, Efficacy and Pharmacological Effects of Bromelain-based Enzymatic Debridement on Biofilm, Microbial loads and Cytokines in patients with DFU and VLU,” featured data from an ongoing Phase 2 study that showed EscharEx to debride wounds and promote wound area reduction, while reducing biofilm and bacterial bioburden safely and effectively.

EscharEx was also featured in an oral presentation entitled: “Introduction to EscharEx: An Innovative Enzymatic Solution for the Debridement of Hard to Heal Wounds,” during an educational symposium, where several key opinion leaders highlighted the importance of debridement in wound management and the unmet medical need. They also covered the efficacy and safety data from the Company’s two well controlled clinical studies in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs) and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), in addition to a case series from a clinical phase 2 pharmacology study demonstrating EscharEx's fast and effective debriding activity accompanied with reduction in biofilm and bacterial load.

“The SAWC Spring Conference brought together many of the top wound care specialists from around the globe, and we were very excited to share our EscharEx data with this esteemed group,” said Sharon Malka, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound. “There was a consistent acknowledgment among wound care specialists of need for new debridement agent. The tremendous interest from the wound care medical community in our educational symposium, which was well received, was very encouraging. We also were honored to receive recognition for our poster which was selected as one of the top ten posters. The initial receptivity and high interest expressed by wound care specialists, strengthened our belief that EscharEx, with its promising safety and efficacy data, has the potential to be a meaningful part of over billion-dollar wound care market.”

The SAWC, the official meeting site of the Wound Healing Society, is the world’s most comprehensive wound event of the year featuring scientific abstracts highlighting updates on the most critical topics in wound care. The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Spring now in its 35th year, serves as a forum to connect the entire wound care team, physicians (DO, DPM, MD), nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, and dietitians, with the foremost experts in wound care to improve patient outcomes through education.

About EscharEx

EscharEx is a bioactive therapy for debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds in advanced stages of clinical development. Designed for the outpatient setting, EscharEx is an easy-to-use concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain for topical daily applications.

In two completed Phase 2 trials, EscharEx was well-tolerated and demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds with only few daily applications. EscharEx’s mechanism of action is mediated by the proteolytic enzymes that cleave and remove the necrotic tissue and prepare the wound bed for healing. EscharEx is an investigational product and currently in a U.S. Phase 2 adaptive design study.

As part of its broader EscharEx development program, MediWound is also conducting a Phase 2 open-label, single arm study at three U.S. clinical sites. The study is designed to evaluate the clinical performance, safety, and pharmacology effect of EscharEx in the debridement of lower leg ulcers (VLUs and diabetic foot ulcers) in up to fifteen patients.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Our strategy leverages our enzymatic technology platform, focused on next-generation bioactive therapies for burn care, wound care, and tissue repair.

NexoBrid®, our commercial orphan biological product for non-surgical eschar removal of deep-partial and full-thickness thermal burns, is a bromelain-based biological product containing a sterile mixture of proteolytic enzymes that selectively removes burn eschar within four hours without harming surrounding viable tissue. NexoBrid is currently marketed in the European Union and other international markets and is at registration-stage in the U.S. NexoBrid is supported by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

EscharEx®, our next-generation bioactive topical therapeutic under development in the U.S. for debridement of chronic and hard to heal wounds. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx was well-tolerated and has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications.

MW005, our topical biological drug for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers, is a clinical-stage product candidate under development.

Committed to innovation, we are dedicated to improving quality of care and patient lives. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

