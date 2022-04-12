EPAZZ Increases Funding of CryObo Technology and DeskFlex Metaverse Office Product Development

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz, Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that it would add more funding to further develop the CryObo Technology and the DeskFlex Metaverse projects.

Epazz DeskFlex room booking software reported revenues of $1.9 million for 2021 compared to $1.4 million in 2020. It also reported a positive EBITDA of $102,000, compared to an EBITDA of $8,083 for 2021, an increase of 1,168% due to a surge in demand during the pandemic.

DeskFlex is developing a Metaverse Office that uses a pair of virtual reality smart glasses, called the Epazz Slims, that allows remote employees to work, collaborate, connect, and hold discussions in real-time with other office employees. The VR glasses enable remote workers to enter into a visual representation of their office and interact with their co-workers working from home as if they were there, physically present.

The revenues from 2021 earnings will fund the further development of the VR headsets to provide every employee with VR Smart Glasses that would cost under $100.00. Because of its affordability, every worker can access the Metaverse Office and participate in company activities from the comfort of their home.

Epazz Slims will be a low-cost VR headset solution that incorporates total sensory involvement in virtual reality and augmented reality office conferences, meetings, and team discussions. It will use multiple webcams to generate a 3D rendering of employee avatars and facilitate real-time interactions among colleagues.

"We are reinvesting our funds and focusing on product development to provide our clients with optimal, functional, and practical technological solutions in conducting meetings and conferences," says Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc.

