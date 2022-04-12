KYN Capital Group Announces Acquisition of BW Property Management

CARSON CITY, NV, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC) is pleased to announce that BW Property Management Group, the developer of Pay.How, has been acquired by KYN Capital Group. KYN Capital has agreed to acquire BW Management effective immediately. As such, BW Management will become a wholly owned subsidiary of KYN Capital Group. This milestone achievement for KYN Capital Group adds a revenue positive company to its portfolio.

During the 1st Quarter of 2022, Pay.How generated positive revenue and promising metrics on its platform. Revenue is expected to grow by as much as 300% by end of year 2022. Pay.How expects to remain in beta through the end of second quarter although several key features are currently available.

Below are some key beta metrics from the 1st Quarter:

Home sales exceeded $2.5M on Pay.How.

First quarter revenue generated from home services exceeded expectations to $166,701.00

New revenue streams to be added include: Amazon Associates Program, GO Car Subscription Services, Uphold, and a key partnership with Asia Broadband.

The concert ticketing platform is 100% complete and is awaiting launch in Q2.

3 new franchise operators added.

Roadmap and future forecasts:

KYN Capital Group expects to add up to 10M users within the next 18-24 months by leveraging its proprietary viral software programs, HOA and homeowner registrations, and key celebrity endorsements.

As stated recently, “Our ecosystem of technology products are coming together nicely, including our financial structure to meet shareholder confidence,” states Rick Wilson, CEO. “Our development teams, partners, Pay.how, and future products put us in a unique growth position in the marketplace,” concludes Wilson.

About Pay.How

Pay.How is a super app developed by BW Property Management Group (Inc. Magazine's Best in Business Gold Honoree.) Pay.How converges peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, real estate, home services, ticketing to events, ride sharing, and a crypto exchange into a streamlined and rewarding experience. For more information, visit Pay.How.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The holding company is working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC) on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow Koinfold™ on Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.koinfold.com

https://koinfoldpay.com/

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

info@kyncap.com