Identity Defined Security Alliance Announces Winners of Identity Management Awards on Second Annual Identity Management Day

DENVER, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced the winners of the 2022 Identity Management Awards . The awards are part of the second annual Identity Management Day, hosted by the IDSA in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA). Winners were selected by a panel of judges from the IDSA and NCA for their commitment to identity management and security as enablers to business operations while reducing risks.



“The Identity Management Awards recognize end-user organizations that have implemented an identity management and security project that exemplifies the use of best practices while providing overall value to the business. In addition, the success of an identity management initiative is dependent on a leader who evangelizes and progresses identity as a critical component of security initiatives in their organization,” said Julie Smith, executive director of the IDSA. “On behalf of the IDSA and NCA, I would like to congratulate the winners. We hope that other companies can look to them for best practices on Identity Management Day and beyond.”

Identity Management Award Winners

Identity Management Project of the Year - Enterprise: Allstate

Identity Management Project of the Year - SMB: West-Mark

Best Identity-based Zero Trust Initiative: Adobe

Identity Management Leader of the Year: Rajnish Bhatia, Executive Director, Identity & Access Management, Comcast

For more information on the winners and the awards presentation, register now for the Identity Management Day Virtual conference 2022.

Identity Management Day Virtual Conference 2022

The Identity Management Day Virtual conference 2022 will feature five sessions with 22 speakers from across the industry.

Identity Management Day Kick Off with IDSA and NCA

Keynote Session: Preventing Identity-Related Attacks Today

9:00 - 10:00 a.m. MDT

Participants: KuppingerCole, Robert Half, Starbucks, Target

Moderated by Semperis Addressing Identity Challenges for SMBs

10:00 - 10:45 a.m. MDT

Participants: Center for Internet Security, Corporate Information Technologies, The MITRE Corporation

Moderated by National Cybersecurity Alliance Identity at the Center of Zero Trust

11:00 - 11:45 a.m. MDT

Participants: Banyan Security, Ericom, Southern Methodist University

Moderated by The Oakmont Group What’s Missing in Identity?

1:00 - 11:45 p.m. MDT

Participants: Cisco, ForgeRock, Saviynt

Moderated by SecZetta The Future of Identity

2:00 - 2:45 p.m. MDT

Participants: Carrick Capital, Microsoft, Ping Identity, Sectigo

Moderated by Saviynt

More Ways to Get Involved

In addition to the virtual event, there are several other ways to participate.

Become an Identity Management Champion : Join the growing list of Identity Management Champions who make identity management and security foundational to their mission.

: Join the growing list of Identity Management Champions who make identity management and security foundational to their mission. Explore Resources : Discover best practices for enterprises, SMBs, and consumers from across the industry on the Identity Management Day news and resources page.

: Discover best practices for enterprises, SMBs, and consumers from across the industry on the Identity Management Day news and resources page. Donate to the Identity Management Day Next Generation Fund : Support the next generation of identity management leaders ​and provide financial assistance to students on their path to an identity smart cybersecurity career. Donate today!



About Identity Management Day

Identity Management Day aims to educate business leaders, IT decision makers and the public on the importance of identity management and key components including governance, identity-centric security best practices, processes, and technology, with a special focus on the dangers of not properly securing identities and access credentials.

To learn more about Identity Management Day 2022, please visit www.identitymanagementday.org .

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources.