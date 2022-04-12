PolyPid Announces Presentation of Clinical Data at Surgical Infection Society 2022 Annual Meeting

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, announced today that the Company will present clinical data at the upcoming Surgical Infection Society (SIS) 2022 Annual Meeting, being held on April 23-26, 2022 in Dallas, TX.

The abstract, ‘Incisional microenvironments and reduction in SSIs in patients treated with a local doxycycline-eluting formulation,’ evaluates the addition of D-PLEX 100 to the surgical site infection standard of care prophylaxis regimen in elective colorectal surgery. The presentation will include an oral review led by Dr. Anthony Senagore, Senior Medical Director of PolyPid, and will be available on https://www.polypid.com/ following the presentation.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal and sternal bone surgical site infections. In addition, the company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma. For additional company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Corporate Contact:

PolyPid Ltd.

Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad

EVP & CFO

Tel: +972-747195700

Investor Contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

646-597-6989

Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Contact:

Nechama Feuerstein

FINN Partners

551-444-0784

Nechama.Feuerstein@finnpartners.com