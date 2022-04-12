Days Inns - Canada Named Franchisees’ Choice for the Second Year in a Row

TORONTO, ON, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada, one of the country's leading hotel chains, has been recognized as a recipient of the Canadian Franchise Association's (CFA) Franchisees' Choice Designation.

"Receiving this designation for the second year in a row is incredibly rewarding," said Irwin Prince, President & COO of Days Inns - Canada. "Providing an elevated level of service and support to our franchise family throughout the pandemic has been a key priority for us, and it is truly rewarding to know that our franchisees recognize, appreciate and benefit from the efforts of our dedicated team of hospitality professionals."

"The true strength of a franchise system lies in the mutually-rewarding relationship between a franchisor and its franchisees," says Sherry McNeil, President & CEO, Canadian Franchise Association. "Being a Franchisees' Choice designee is an honour and a vote of confidence because the high rankings in franchisee satisfaction come directly from the franchisees themselves."

Designees are CFA member franchise brands who voluntarily participated in an independently administered survey. Franchisees were asked to evaluate Days Inns - Canada in critical areas of the franchise business model, including leadership, business planning and marketing, training and support, ongoing operations and the relationship between the franchisee and franchisor.

In its 12th year, the annual Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Franchisees' Choice Designation Program recognizes Days Inns - Canada for its accomplishment in receiving this designation.

The 2022 Franchisees' Choice Designees are representative of the diversity of franchise opportunities and the standard of excellence of CFA members. For more information about the Franchisees' Choice Designation and a complete list of winners, visit https://www.cfa.ca/cfa-awards/.

The Days Inn by Wyndham brand consists of over 110 independently owned & operated hotels in Canada. For more information or hotel reservations, visit www.daysinn.ca.

About Days Inns - Canada: Realstar Hotel Services Corp, part of Realstar Hospitality, holds the master franchise rights for the Days Inns brand in Canada. Days Inn by Wyndham is one of the country's leading hotel chains with almost 110 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,535 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,800 properties worldwide. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns - Canada, to make an online hotel reservation or to become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, facebook.com/daysinncanada, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/daysinncanada and follow us on Instagram, instagram.com/daysinncanada.

About the Canadian Franchise Association: The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business. CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 700 brand members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada's best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Canadian franchises contribute over $100 billion per year to the Canadian economy and create jobs for more than 1.9 million people. Learn more at www.cfa.ca or www.FranchiseCanada.Online.

