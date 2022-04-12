Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on 9:30am – 10:00am, April 13, 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp (SINC), Applied Material Science (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on 9:30am – 10:00am, April 13, 2022.



This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Yiwen (James) Zhang in real time.

Mr. James Zhang will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. James Zhang will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.



Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Sincerity Applied Materials Holding Corp

Sincerity Applied Materials delivers high performance environmental polymer and solutions, to help customers reducing product wastage, improve logistics efficiency, and reduce their carbon footprint. The Company, though its China partner, has been developing its exceptional material technology through partnerships with leading Chinese research institutions and facilities. Today, Sincerity's products are widely used in the automotive, packaging, building & construction and engineering industries.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations: CORE IR

+1 516 222 2560

IR@sincerityplastics.com