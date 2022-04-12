Global Network Slicing Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Slicing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global network slicing market reached a value of US$ 299.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,082.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 24.06% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Network slicing is a mechanism for creating multiple unique virtualized and logical networks over a multi-domain infrastructure. It is widely used for asset management, real-time streaming, network monitoring, supply chain management and remote monitoring. Network slicing aids in reducing operating expenses (OPEX), transforming business operations by tailoring networking specifications, reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX) and providing improved operational efficiency.

It also enables a single network operator to offer various services based on the requirements of the user and provide differentiated services at scale. As a result, network slicing finds extensive application across various industries, such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, entertainment and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).



Network Slicing Market Trends:

Significant improvements in the cellular network technology is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations are increasingly adopting software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions for agile installation of networks and enhanced network programmability to meet the operational requirements. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the next generation 5G network to enable enhanced speed and bandwidth connectivity is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Furthermore, the integration of connected devices, systems, appliances and services with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications for remote access and enhanced user experience and fast data transmission capabilities is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing deployment of smart grids, factories, homes and vehicles, along with the widespread adoption of network slicing solutions in the healthcare industry to access real-time data and conduct remote robotic surgeries, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global network slicing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, end user and industry vertical.



Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by End User:

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Media and Entertainment

Transport and Logistic

BFSI

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Affirmed Networks Inc. (Microsoft Corporation), Amdocs, Argela Technologies (Turk Telekomunikasyon A.?.), Aria Networks Ltd., BT Group plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mavenir, NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.), Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and ZTE Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global network slicing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global network slicing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global network slicing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Network Slicing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solution

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End User

7.1 Telecom Operators

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Enterprises

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

8.1 Manufacturing

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Healthcare

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Media and Entertainment

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Transport and Logistic

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 BFSI

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Government

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Affirmed Networks Inc. (Microsoft Corporation)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Amdocs

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Argela Technologies (Turk Telekomunikasyon)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Aria Networks Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 BT Group plc

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Mavenir

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.)

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Nokia Corporation

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 ZTE Corporation

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials



