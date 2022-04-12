Flywire Announces 2022 Analyst Day

BOSTON, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) ("Flywire" or the “Company") a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that it will host an Analyst Day on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Boston, MA and virtually. The event will take place from 1:00pm ET to 5:00pm ET and will feature presentations and Q&A sessions with various members of Flywire’s management team.



In-person attendance is limited. If you would like to attend in person, please contact flywireir@icrinc.com by April 19. The event will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/ . A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website for one year following the presentations.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 2,500 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

