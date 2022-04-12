Caravel Concepts announces data collaboration with S&P Dow Jones Indices

Miami, FL, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the Exchange ETF conference, Caravel Concepts announced a data relationship with S&P Dow Jones Indices. S&P DJI market data and asset class indices will provide the analytical framework for Caravel’s asset allocation and financial planning systems. Caravel team members will be hosting software demonstrations at the S&P DJI exhibit in the Exchange Marketplace.

“We’re excited to work with Caravel to license S&P Dow Jones Indices’ leading market data capabilities,” said Shaun Wurzbach, Managing Director, Head of North American Commercial Group at S&P DJI. “Our core and factor index data provide valuable insight and transparency to help institutions and retail investors make the best-informed decisions in achieving their objectives.”

“Caravel’s mission is to help advisors provide a more personalized advisory experience, and through enhanced customization chart a more secure financial future for their clients,” said Michael Jones, CEO at Caravel Concepts. “That mission requires the world’s best market data and the broadest possible selection of asset class solutions. That is why Caravel has collaborated with S&P DJI, the world leader in market information and index innovation. This arrangement provides our software powerful capabilities within traditional asset classes and equips advisors to construct differentiated planning solutions that incorporate innovative asset classes like Low Volatility, Quality, and Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG).”



About Caravel Concepts

Founded in 2019, the Caravel Concepts software suite was developed by financial professionals with more than three decades of experience and incorporates continuous guidance and feedback from our partner financial advisors. Using cutting edge technology and mass customization concepts, Caravel software systems give advisors the ability to: 1)Customize investment strategies for each individual client, using technology that scales across large advisory practices; 2) Optimize the strategy at the account level, with the 529 optimized for education goals, the IRA for retirement, etc.; 3) Minimize capital gains with analytics that ensure the benefits of trading an account exceed potential tax consequences; and, 4) Control the key assumptions (CMAs) within the analytical process, aligning the assumptions with their firm’s investment philosophy and process. Caravel’s planning and portfolio construction tools seamlessly implement the investment philosophy and processes of our partner firms, allowing them to offer customized investment strategies consistent with these core beliefs and tailored to the needs of each individual client. Contact Caravel Concepts for a demonstration. Learn more about Caravel Concepts’ software solutions at www.caravelconcepts.com

