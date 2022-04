Assure Holdings Announces New Partnership with Yankee Alliance

DENVER, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (NASDAQ: IONM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring (“IONM”) and remote neurology services, announced a new partnership with Yankee Alliance, a member-driven healthcare group purchasing organization (“GPO”). This partnership will enable Yankee Alliance members, at their discretion, to take advantage of pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Yankee Alliance for Assure’s Joint Commission accredited IONM services. Yankee Alliance is a national healthcare GPO with over 18,500 members in all classes of trades. Through aggregation of data, purchasing, ideas, and knowledge, Yankee Alliance continually assists members in reducing their cost and harnessing strategic innovation.



“We are honored to have been selected to partner with Yankee Alliance and share their objectives of financial, clinical, and operational effectiveness for surgeons and hospitals,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “Assure is looking forward to delivering industry-leading intraoperative neuromonitoring and remote neurology services to Yankee Alliance clients.”

Ryan Erskine, Contract Portfolio Manager at Yankee Alliance said, “Yankee Alliance is excited to be working with Assure and has awarded them a “Green Light” status in the IONM category.”

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a best-in-class provider of outsourced intraoperative neuromonitoring and remote neurology services. The Company delivers a turnkey suite of clinical and operational services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures that place the nervous system at risk including neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic and ear, nose and throat surgeries. Assure employs highly trained technologists that provide a direct point of contact in the operating room. Physicians employed through Assure subsidiaries simultaneously monitor the functional integrity of patients’ neural structures throughout the procedure communicating in real-time with the surgeon and technologist. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Assure’s mission is to provide exceptional surgical care and a positive patient experience. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

About Yankee Alliance

Yankee Alliance is a member-driven healthcare group purchasing organization founded in 1984 on a belief in collaboration, that working together can achieve more than working alone. Our mission is twofold: to work with members to reduce supply and operating expenses through aggregation of data, purchasing, ideas and knowledge and to excel in strategic innovations that continually assist members in reducing their cost while recognizing their individual needs. Today, Yankee Alliance remains true to the foundational belief in collaboration and has grown to over 18,500 members in all classes of trades across all 50 states. For more information visit WWW.YANKEEALLIANCE.COM.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to comments with respect to: expectations with respect to the Company’s growth and development and the quality and results of future services. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations and business, its remote neurology business, and economic activity in general; and risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2022, and available on the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Contact

Scott Kozak, Investor and Media Relations

Assure Holdings Corp.

(720) 617-2526

Scott.Kozak@assureiom.com

Ryan Erskine, Contract Portfolio Manager

Yankee Alliance

(978) 470-2000

RERSKINE@YANKEEALLIANCE.COM