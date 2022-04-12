Datasea Announces New Collaborations to Help Expand Distribution in North and South America

BEIJING, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada on September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that it has entered into separate non-binding one-year business cooperation agreements with Shen Zhen New Route Network Technology (“New Route”) and QueTal Compra, respectively, which Datasea believes will help it create synergies on promotion, sales, business development, branding, and localization, aiming to bolster Datasea’s participation in North and South America.



Datasea believes that the new collaborations will help it expand the scale and global footprint and integrate New Route and QueTal Compra into Datasea’s distribution process. New Route utilizes over ten years of experiences in China and North America e-commerce industry and nearly twenty physical stores around the world to help clients distribute products effectively. QueTal Compra is a fast-growing company with twenty-two physical stores and about 100 employees all over South America, including Peru, Argentina, Columbia, Bolivia, and Mexico. New Route and QueTal Compra bridge domestic and overseas markets to deliver streamlined logistics and enable Datasea to strengthen the customer value proposition.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to broaden our scale, reach and capabilities in the critical markets for oversea customers in North and South Americas. Datasea is also another step closer to the goal, which is to eventually expand into the oversea market as a strategic global anchor and eventually establish a subsidiary and eventually establish a research center in the US." said Zhixin Liu, the CEO of Datasea, " Datasea is constantly looking towards the future to empower our customers as well as today’s broader marketplace with high-quality products. In order to display this commitment, we’ll consistently look to work with key businesses, in an effort to offer the best-in-class solutions in 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence and smart city.”

